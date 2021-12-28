Auburn loses to Houston, closes out season with fifth straight loss

BIRMINGHAM — With a bowl victory within reach, the Auburn Tigers found one more defensive stop just too much to ask for.
After holding No. 21 Houston in check for nearly three full quarters in Tuesday’s TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, the Tigers gave up a late 80-yard scoring drive capped by Houston quarterback Clayton Tune’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Jake Herslow to leave Auburn with a 17-13 loss.
The defeat featured a tough showing by the Auburn offense, which found its rhythm early in the second half but still struggled to put up points. The loss left the Tigers with their fifth straight loss to close 2021 and their first losing season since 2012.
“You need to finish games. When they put points on the board you’ve got to be able to drive down and execute a drive,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “This time we needed to score a touchdown, so you’ve got be able to put one in the end zone.”
Auburn (6-7, 3-5 SEC) seemed on the cusp of closing out the year with a win before Houston (12-2, 8-1 AAC) found late life.
The Cougars got the ball on their own 20 trailing by three with 6:47 to go when Tune and his teammates went to work. Houston reached its own 34-yard line before a targeting penalty on Jaylin Simpson catapulted the Cougars past midfield. Two plays later, Tune found tight end Christian Trahan all alone on to Tune’s right, resulting in a 20-yard gain.
With the Auburn defense on its heels, Tune took advantage.
Two plays after Trahan’s reception, Tune took the snap, faked a hand-off and looked to his right, where he found Herslow with a step on the defender in coverage. Tune didn’t waste the opportunity, as he fired to his wide receiver and put Houston ahead by four with 3:27 remaining.
“We kind of got lackadaisical at our communication and stuff like that but it was just about communicating, executing, like I said,” said linebacker Chandler Wooten, who had a game-high 12 tackles. “It was never about effort or fight with this team, it was about small communication and mental errors like John said. You clean those up and this team can be extremely special.”
Auburn had a chance to respond. It just failed to do so.
The Tigers picked up eight yards on their next three plays after Tune’s touchdown pass. They opted to try and convert on fourth-and-2 on their own 33, but quarterback TJ Finley’s pass to Kobe Hudson fell incomplete to give the ball back to Houston.
From there, the Cougars ran the clock out to seal the victory.
Auburn was down but not out after the first half of play and truly turned things on once the third quarter got going.
Ben Patton’s 35-yard field goal early in the third cut Houston’s lead to 10-6 before Finley and company finally established a long drive. Finley orchestrated a strong 11-play, 78-yard possession fueled largely by the sophomore’s 41-yard throw to tight end John Samuel Shenker before the Tigers found themselves in a must-have situation on the Houston 12.
Facing a third-and-goal and fresh off a nullified play that saw Finley hit Landen King in the end zone, Finley quickly shook off the missed opportunity and fired to the right front corner of the end zone at Hudson. Despite the high degree of difficulty, Hudson grabbed the ball while on the move and managed to get a foot down to give the Tigers a 13-10 lead with 3:52 to go in the third.
Finley ended the loss 19-of-37 passing for 227 yards and one touchdown.
The Tigers were relentless against the Cougars after Houston opened the game with a hot streak, and multiple times Auburn gave Houston all it could handle. That included two crucial interceptions by the Tigers in the second half, the first by cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and the second by Wooten.
The only issue for the Tigers was those turnovers only amounted to so much.
Houston wasted little time in putting the Auburn defense on its heels to start the action.
The Cougars opened with a bang by piecing together a methodical 12-play, 87-yard drive on the game’s opening possession. Tune ended the drive in style by avoiding linebacker Joko Willis on a blitz, staying up right and firing to his left at running back Alton McCaskill, who had no one to stop him as he found the end zone for the five-yard touchdown reception.
Tune’s throw to McCaskill helped the junior quarterback end the opening drive 7-of-8 for 74 yards and put the Cougars on top 7-0 with 8:46 to go in the opening quarter. Tune was named game MVP after going 26-of-40 passing for 283 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Although Houston’s offense came out hot, Auburn took some time to find itself.
The Tigers’ first three drives came and went without much luck before they turned their biggest play of the first half into points.
Auburn trailed 10-0 with just under six minutes left until halftime when Finley hit running back Tank Bigsby on a screen pass that Bigsby quickly turned into a 51-yard gain that put Auburn deep into Houston territory. The Tigers’ drive stalled out from there, so Patton put the Tigers on the board courtesy a 27-yard field goal with 3:10 to go until halftime.
The story of Auburn’s first half was one of missed opportunities.
While the Tigers’ defense on the whole held Houston in check, Auburn failed to fall on two Houston fumbles — each of which came during the Cougars’ two scoring drives — and missed multiple chances to sack the dual-threat Tune.
On offense, Auburn sputtered out of the gates with six plays ran and only five yards gained. The Tigers showed more life as the first half went on, but a turnover on downs on the Houston 21-yard line and an early snap on a third down from the Houston 45 ended two promising second-quarter drives with no points.
Auburn ended the loss with 352 offensive yards compared to Houston’s 398.
“We moved the ball pretty well until we get down there,” Shenker said. “[When] you have little mental errors or snap the ball on the wrong cadence and stuff like that, that’s just little things in the game that you can’t afford to happen this late in the season.”
Shenker sets school records
Shenker set new school records Tuesday for receptions by a tight end in a season and receiving yards by a tight end in a season.
Shenker’s second-quarter catch gave the senior the new school record for receptions in a season with 29. Shenker’s efforts this year topped the 28-reception mark previously set by Fred Baxter in 1991 and tied by Robert Johnson in 2002.
Later in the game, Shenker had a 41-yard reception that gave him the new yardage record. The previous mark was posted by Baxter, who had 391 yards in 1991.
Shenker ended the game with five receptions for 54 yards . His senior year concludes with 33 receptions for 413 yards and no touchdowns.
Backups stepping up
Auburn played Tuesday’s bowl without several starters, which put the onus on others to step up.
The Tigers saw new starters at several positions against Houston, with Jalil Irvin stepping in at center for Nick Brahms, Kilian Zierer at right tackle for Brodarious Hamm, linebackers Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley for Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe, and cornerback Jaylin Simpson for Roger McCreary.
Steiner had six tackles — second on the team behind Wooten — and one quarterback hurry. Riley had five tackles, and Simpson had two.
As for Irvin and Zierer, their work helped an Auburn offense line that helped the Tigers put up 352 yards and allowed only one sack by a Cougars defense that averaged just over three per game.
Monday ejected
Auburn safety Smoke Monday’s senior season came to an early end Tuesday.
Monday was ejected with 2:28 to go in the third quarter against Houston due to a targeting penalty. Monday was initially called for a targeting penalty back in the first quarter of action, though that penalty was ultimately reversed.
Monday has now been ejected four times for targeting during his collegiate career.