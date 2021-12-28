Auburn loses to Houston, closes out season with fifth straight loss

With the Auburn defense on its heels, Tune took advantage.

Two plays after Trahan’s reception, Tune took the snap, faked a hand-off and looked to his right, where he found Herslow with a step on the defender in coverage. Tune didn’t waste the opportunity, as he fired to his wide receiver and put Houston ahead by four with 3:27 remaining.

“We kind of got lackadaisical at our communication and stuff like that but it was just about communicating, executing, like I said,” said linebacker Chandler Wooten, who had a game-high 12 tackles. “It was never about effort or fight with this team, it was about small communication and mental errors like John said. You clean those up and this team can be extremely special.”

Auburn had a chance to respond. It just failed to do so.

The Tigers picked up eight yards on their next three plays after Tune’s touchdown pass. They opted to try and convert on fourth-and-2 on their own 33, but quarterback TJ Finley’s pass to Kobe Hudson fell incomplete to give the ball back to Houston.

From there, the Cougars ran the clock out to seal the victory.