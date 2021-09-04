Auburn makes quick work of Akron to open season, Bryan Harsin era in style

AUBURN --- With a full crowd finally back in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Auburn Tigers gave the home fans plenty to cheer about on Saturday night.

Auburn took control early in its season opener against Akron and never looked back in a 60-10 victory to begin Bryan Harsin’s tenure as Tigers head coach.

The Tigers saw several players step up in the victory, including quarterback Bo Nix, who completed his first 11 passes and ended the night with 275 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) wasted little time in showing off its firepower while also providing a stifling defensive effort against Akron (0-1, 0-0 MAC).

The Tigers quickly shut down Akron’s opening drive to set the stage for running back Tank Bigsby, who made the most of his early carries. Bigsby toted the ball four times on the Tigers’ opening possession, the last being a 32-yard touchdown run to put Auburn up six with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter.

Nearly two-and-a-half minutes later, Nix showed he was capable of getting a number of passing targets involved in order to keep the offense rolling.