Auburn men’s basketball hits the road for showdown against South Carolina

With their first conference win now in the books, the Auburn Tigers are now seeking similar success on the road.
No. 9 Auburn (12-1, 1-0 SEC) will have their first conference challenge away from Auburn Arena at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the Tigers take on South Carolina (9-3, 0-0 SEC). The matchup stands as the start of SEC play for the Gamecocks, which have won four of their last five games this season.
Auburn faced adversity in its two true road games this season by falling behind by double digits against South Florida and Saint Louis before rallying for two hard-earned victories. Given the Gamecocks’ ability and physical play, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl knows his Tigers cannot afford a repeat of those prior performances.
“[South Carolina is] a really a good defensive team. They’re big, physical, harder on your stuff. You know, Frank [Martin is] one of the better defensive coaches in the country,” Pearl said.
“There are some things obviously that you can’t do on the road that we’ve done on the road to put ourselves in those positions, and three out of our next four games are on the road. So, [this is] kind of an interesting segment of our season.”
Auburn enters the road game after a 70-55 victory over LSU that saw the home Tigers build a big first-half lead before holding off LSU in the final minutes of action. Pearl said Auburn had 21 turnovers against LSU and pointed out the offense got stagnant midway through the first half and at a few different times in the second half.
Pearl explained South Carolina’s defensive mindset will give Auburn real issues if it finds itself in a similar slog.
“They’re going to make your catches difficult. Their ball pressure will bother you,” Pearl said. “They’re very physical on the inside, and so we got to be able to play through contact and make our free throws at a higher percentage, especially when you’re on the road. There’s just a lot of things we need to continue to improve on.”
One of South Carolina’s true strengths this season has been its offensive rebounding. Led by center Wildens Leveque, the Gamecocks sit just behind Kentucky in the SEC for the most offensive rebounds per game (14.3).
Pearl said South Carolina boasts big guards who can get in the lane and shoot mid-range jumpers over Auburn’s smaller guards. He described the Gamecocks as athletic, long, big and strong, and he credited the experienced group with good shot selection highlighted by their willingness to take inside shots.
“This will have to be a game where we have our most physical game in order to take away what they’re good at,” Pearl said.
Tuesday’s game is the start of a challenging stretch for Auburn, which returns home Saturday against Florida before playing Alabama and Ole Miss on the road. When asked about his players being excited about a road SEC game, Pearl said he hoped Auburn’s win over Saint Louis on Dec. 18 gave his players a real sense of what playing away from Auburn Arena entails.
“Every matchup’s different. That’s the thing about the grind of an SEC season,” Pearl said. “The things that we had to do against LSU, yeah, rebounding was important. Physicality and athleticism – but South Carolina is going to guard us completely different than the way LSU guarded us.
“The things that will be available to us will be different, and can we make that adjustment quickly?”
SEC honors: After making history last week, Auburn center Walker Kessler has received recognition from the SEC.
Kessler was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday. Kessler received the recognition after posting a triple-double – only the second in program history – in Auburn’s 70-55 victory over LSU last Wednesday.
Kessler was also selected as the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Week as well as ESPN Power Rankings Player of the Week.
Kessler was a dominant force down low for Auburn in its SEC opener against LSU on Dec. 29. At night’s end, Kessler was credited with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks, giving him Auburn’s first triple-double since Kenny Gabriel in 2012.
“It was a lot of fun. Our fans were electric, they really showed out and it really helped us. It was a blast,” Kessler said after the victory. “If I seem a little dazed I’m just a little tired, just a little bit. But it was a lot of fun.”
Kessler wasn’t the only Auburn player honored Monday for their recent performances.
Auburn forward Jabari Smith shared SEC Freshman of the Week honors alongside Kentucky’s TyTy Washington Jr. This marked the second time Smith has received the accolade this season.
Smith tied for the game-high mark with 16 points in the win over LSU. He has now hit double-digit points in 10 straight games this season and is the Tigers’ leading scorer at 16.2 points per contest.
Moving up: For the first time since January 2020, the Auburn Tigers are back in the top 10.
Auburn moved up two spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press poll this week after defeating LSU 70-55 last Wednesday. The Tigers are the highest-ranked SEC squad this week and one of four teams from the conference included in the top 25.
Alabama is in at No. 15, Tennessee at No. 18 and LSU at No. 21.