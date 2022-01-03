Auburn men’s basketball hits the road for showdown against South Carolina

With their first conference win now in the books, the Auburn Tigers are now seeking similar success on the road.

No. 9 Auburn (12-1, 1-0 SEC) will have their first conference challenge away from Auburn Arena at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the Tigers take on South Carolina (9-3, 0-0 SEC). The matchup stands as the start of SEC play for the Gamecocks, which have won four of their last five games this season.

Auburn faced adversity in its two true road games this season by falling behind by double digits against South Florida and Saint Louis before rallying for two hard-earned victories. Given the Gamecocks’ ability and physical play, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl knows his Tigers cannot afford a repeat of those prior performances.

“[South Carolina is] a really a good defensive team. They’re big, physical, harder on your stuff. You know, Frank [Martin is] one of the better defensive coaches in the country,” Pearl said.

“There are some things obviously that you can’t do on the road that we’ve done on the road to put ourselves in those positions, and three out of our next four games are on the road. So, [this is] kind of an interesting segment of our season.”