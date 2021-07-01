Auburn men’s basketball set for December face-off with Nebraska in Atlanta

The Auburn men’s basketball team will be heading back to Atlanta come December.

Auburn will take on Nebraska as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving quadrupleheader in State Farm Arena on Dec. 11. The matchup will mark the second straight season in which the Tigers have played a non-conference game in Atlanta and only the fourth time since 1990.

The day will also feature games between LSU and Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Western Kentucky, and Clemson against Drake.

This year’s matchup will be the first time the Tigers and the Cornhuskers have ever faced off. Nebraska is coming off a 2020-21 campaign in which it posted a 7-20 record and finished 14th in the Big Ten as part of its second season under coach Fred Hoiberg.

The Cornhuskers return four starters and five of its top six scorers from last season and added a five-member recruiting class which was ranked as a high as 13th nationally by ESPN.

Auburn, meanwhile, entered the 2020-21 season with considerable inexperience after losing their top six players from the previous campaign. The Tigers had their ups and downs and ended the season with a 13-14 overall record, which left them tied for 10th in the SEC.

Auburn then spent the offseason overhauling its roster.