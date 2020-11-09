 Skip to main content
Auburn men’s team to start season unranked in AP poll
  • Updated
Devan-Cambridge

Devan Cambridge shoots over a teammate during a recent practice. Cambridge and the Tigers will start the season unranked in the AP Poll.

 Shanna Lockwood / Auburn Athletics

The Auburn men’s basketball team is on the outside looking in on the AP poll’s preseason rankings.

Auburn will start the 2020-21 season unranked after losing its starting five players from last year’s 25-win team. The Tigers did receive eight points in others receiving votes, which was tied for 10th among the schools in that category.

The Southeastern Conference appears to be up in the air entering the season, and the first AP poll reflects as much. Kentucky and Tennessee are the only two ranked SEC teams to start the year, with the Wildcats coming in at No. 10 and the Volunteers close behind at No. 12.

Three SEC teams were in front of Auburn in others receiving votes: LSU with 146 points – the most among the schools not ranked – plus Florida with 69 and Alabama with 50.

As for the poll’s top 10, Gonzaga will start the season at No. 1, Baylor at No. 2, Villanova at No. 3, Virginia at No. 4, Iowa at No. 5, Kansas at No. 6, Wisconsin at No. 7, Illinois at No. 8, Duke at No. 9 and Kentucky to round it out.

