Auburn men's basketball again in the mix for notable transfers

Earlier this month, Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl said, verbatim, that his Tiger team is “rebuilding.” However, that rebuild is looking more like a reload at this point in the offseason.

Most notably, the Tigers have officially signed former LSU commit and five-star big man Yohan Traore, but it appears they’re not done and are going after some big names to fill their two remaining scholarships.

Former Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Morehead State center Johni Broome and one-time LSU signee and Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) forward Julian Phillips have all been linked to visits to the Plains in recent weeks.

Huntley-Hatfield has mapped out visits for his top-five suitors, with a visit to the Tigers Thursday and Friday, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Huntley-Hatfield, who entered the portal on May 10, was once considered the fourth-best recruit in the Class of 2022 before reclassifying to play for the Volunteers last season.

In 35 games at Tennessee, Huntley-Hatfield averaged 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while recording 13 starts.

On paper, the forward’s situation appears akin to that of National Defensive Player of the Year and possible first-round NBA Draft pick Walker Kessler, who transferred to Auburn after a freshman season at North Carolina that saw him average 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 29 games off the bench for the Tar Heels.

Huntley-Hatfield’s Auburn visit is the second of five for him. He visited SMU on April 18-20, and will visit Louisville (April 22-24), Wake Forest (April 25-27) and Arizona State (April 29-May 1).

However, Huntley-Hatfield isn’t the first prospect in the transfer portal confirmed to visit the Tigers this month. According to 247Sports, Broome visited Auburn on the weekend of April 15.

The former Morehead State big man averaged 15.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in two seasons at Morehead. On April 12, Broome released a top eight that included Duke, Gonzaga, Louisville, Memphis, Houston and Kentucky.

On3 has reported that Broome was set to visit Florida following his visit to the Plains, and also reported that Phillips has set an official visit to Auburn.

Phillips signed his letter of intent to LSU on Nov. 10, though he was granted a release and entered the portal on March 18. A five-star recruit in the Class of 2022, he’s ranked No. 12 nationally by 247Sports and No. 13 by Rivals. The forward has yet to release a list of finalists, but he told Rivals on April 4 that he has heard from Florida State, Georgetown, Southern California, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

All three prospects make sense for Auburn, as it looks to fill the void left by Kessler and potential No. 1-overall pick Jabari Smith, who have both declared for draft. Traore, who’s listed at 6-foot-10, is expected to bear some of that load, and Huntley-Hatfield, Broome and Phillips would likely all be instant contributors in the Tigers’ front court.

Pearl also said on April 6 that Auburn is looking for players who can complement returners Babatunde Akingbola, Dylan Cardwell and Jaylin Williams.

“It’s got to be people that will complement those three returning players,” Pearl said, “and we’ve actually passed on some pretty good players that we just didn’t feel like complemented them.”

This isn’t the first time Pearl has turned to the portal. In fact, his 2021-2022 team was largely carried by it, as Kessler, KD Johnson, Wendell Green and Zep Jasper all arrived via the portal. Watchstadium.com’s Jeff Goodman even called Auburn the “transfer portal winners” of 2022.

Should Huntley-Hatfield, Broome or Phillips sign with Auburn, they’d join a 2022 signing class that includes Traore, four-star small forward Chance Westry and three-star point guard Tre Donaldson. Huntley-Hatfield, Broome and Phillips have set an official decision date.