Auburn-Mississippi State game postponed; Alabama-LSU on shaky ground

Auburn, meanwhile, has not reported a positive test since the season began. Head coach Gus Malzahn explained on Nov. 1 that the bye week last week was pivotal for the team as the Tigers tried to limit potential exposure and go through the rest of the season.

“The message was the number one thing we have to do this week is have COVID etiquette and be responsible. That's going to be a huge key to the last four games and our success,” Malzahn said. “I just challenged them individually, you know, and as a group that let's make sure we do a great job this week, the next two days, this weekend. You know, I really expect our guys to do that, but that's going to be a really big key to our success the last four games.”

The Auburn-Mississippi State game becomes the fourth SEC game rescheduled this fall. Missouri-Vanderbilt and LSU-Florida have also been postponed until Dec. 12, while Missouri-Florida was moved from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31.

As of Monday afternoon, 49 FBS football games have either been rescheduled or canceled this season due to coronavirus concerns.

The stop-and-start nature of college sports in the pandemic is familiar by now, but the cluster of problems was a reminder how fragile the season is. The problems Monday extended beyond the SEC, too: Michigan State announced that men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Mountain West canceled Air Force’s scheduled football game at Wyoming this Saturday due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the academy and the Pac-12 opened its season over the weekend with two games postponed.