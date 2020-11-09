Auburn-Mississippi State game postponed; Alabama-LSU on shaky ground

Auburn’s game at Mississippi State scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State program, the SEC announced Monday.
The game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
“Based on positive tests and those considered as close contacts, along with non-COVID injuries, we do not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for Saturday’s game against Auburn,” Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. “While we are disappointed that Saturday’s game has been postponed, our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. We will continue to follow all established protocols and evaluate the most responsible path to return to the field.”
The SEC requires programs to have at least 53 scholarship players available for games. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said the Bulldogs were just a player away from having to postpone last Saturday's game against Vanderbilt.
“Fortunately we didn’t have to,” Leach said. “We knew there was a pretty good chance we’d have to cancel this week just because we were that close (last week).”
As a result of the game’s postponement, Auburn effectively has consecutive bye weeks. The Tigers will return to action on Nov. 21 when they host Tennessee.
Monday marked a troublesome day for the SEC in regards to coronavirus concerns.
In addition to Mississippi State having to postpone its game, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said his team has had an outbreak that puts its game against Alabama scheduled for this Saturday in jeopardy.
Orgeron said related quarantines due to possible exposure have thinned his roster. He declined to get into the number of players affected by the team’s latest outbreak.
“It’s going to be challenging, obviously, with the guys that are out,” Orgeron said. “When they tell me we’re at a certain number or something like that — we can play or we can’t play — I think that’s up to the league ... but for right now, we’re playing Alabama.”
Meanwhile, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for the virus, Texas A&M has paused practices due to new cases and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said the Wildcats are having coronavirus-related issues within the program.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said the Aggies were undergoing additional testing and contact tracing amid hopes the team could return to campus Tuesday. He was confident Saturday’s game at Tennessee will be played.
Pittman learned Monday he had tested positive. SEC protocol for asymptomatic positives will require him to isolate for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test if a retest confirms the result. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as interim head coach.
Auburn, meanwhile, has not reported a positive test since the season began. Head coach Gus Malzahn explained on Nov. 1 that the bye week last week was pivotal for the team as the Tigers tried to limit potential exposure and go through the rest of the season.
“The message was the number one thing we have to do this week is have COVID etiquette and be responsible. That's going to be a huge key to the last four games and our success,” Malzahn said. “I just challenged them individually, you know, and as a group that let's make sure we do a great job this week, the next two days, this weekend. You know, I really expect our guys to do that, but that's going to be a really big key to our success the last four games.”
The Auburn-Mississippi State game becomes the fourth SEC game rescheduled this fall. Missouri-Vanderbilt and LSU-Florida have also been postponed until Dec. 12, while Missouri-Florida was moved from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31.
As of Monday afternoon, 49 FBS football games have either been rescheduled or canceled this season due to coronavirus concerns.
The stop-and-start nature of college sports in the pandemic is familiar by now, but the cluster of problems was a reminder how fragile the season is. The problems Monday extended beyond the SEC, too: Michigan State announced that men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Mountain West canceled Air Force’s scheduled football game at Wyoming this Saturday due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the academy and the Pac-12 opened its season over the weekend with two games postponed.
