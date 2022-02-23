Auburn names Ike Hilliard new wide receivers coach

AUBURN --- Bryan Harsin has brought in former playing great Ike Hilliard as his new wide receivers coach, Auburn football announced on Wednesday.
The former first-round pick played for 12 seasons in the NFL before his retirement in 2008 and since 2009 has been coaching wide receivers in professional football.
Before professional football, Hilliard was an All-American at Florida and became a three-time SEC champion on his way to being selected seventh overall in the 1997 NFL Draft.
“Auburn is one of true giants within the college football landscape,” Hilliard said. “The responsibility — and opportunity — to be a part of Coach Harsin’s staff here at Auburn is something I’m extremely grateful for. The process in place to grow and build this program is impressive, I felt it in every conversation I had with Coach Harsin and others on staff.
“The decision was easy to join the Auburn family. It’s go-time now as I can’t wait to teach, mentor and lead the young men in our wide receiver room.”
Hilliard for the last two seasons served as wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per an early report Feb. 8, his contract was not renewed after this past season.
Auburn will mark Hilliard’s first job in the college ranks.
Before Pittsburgh, Hilliard spent six seasons as wide receivers coach at Washington.
“Ike is exactly what we are looking for to lead our wide receivers room,” Harsin said. “His credentials really speak for themself — All-American in the SEC, NFL first-round pick, 12 years as a very productive player in the league and a decade-plus coaching in the NFL.
"Amongst all of those accomplishments one other thing really stood out showing who Ike is as a person and leader. He made a commitment to his family that he would graduate from college, and he never lost sight of that, finishing up his degree while also being a full-time NFL coach.
“Ike, without a doubt, possesses the same values that we want our Auburn program to be known for — character, discipline, toughness and conviction. We are excited to welcome Ike, his wife Lourdes and their children to the Auburn family.”
Hilliard started his coaching career with the Florida Tuskers in the now-defunct UFL, working in 2009 and 2010 with Jay Gruden, then an offensive coordinator with the Tuskers. In 2011 he spent one year as an assistant wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins, followed by a year with Washington in 2012 then a year in 2013 with the Buffalo Bills.
In 2014, Hilliard reunited with Jay Gruden when he was named head coach in Washington, and Hilliard spent the longest tenure of his young coaching career there.