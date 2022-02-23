Auburn names Ike Hilliard new wide receivers coach

Before Pittsburgh, Hilliard spent six seasons as wide receivers coach at Washington.

“Ike is exactly what we are looking for to lead our wide receivers room,” Harsin said. “His credentials really speak for themself — All-American in the SEC, NFL first-round pick, 12 years as a very productive player in the league and a decade-plus coaching in the NFL.

"Amongst all of those accomplishments one other thing really stood out showing who Ike is as a person and leader. He made a commitment to his family that he would graduate from college, and he never lost sight of that, finishing up his degree while also being a full-time NFL coach.

“Ike, without a doubt, possesses the same values that we want our Auburn program to be known for — character, discipline, toughness and conviction. We are excited to welcome Ike, his wife Lourdes and their children to the Auburn family.”

Hilliard started his coaching career with the Florida Tuskers in the now-defunct UFL, working in 2009 and 2010 with Jay Gruden, then an offensive coordinator with the Tuskers. In 2011 he spent one year as an assistant wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins, followed by a year with Washington in 2012 then a year in 2013 with the Buffalo Bills.

In 2014, Hilliard reunited with Jay Gruden when he was named head coach in Washington, and Hilliard spent the longest tenure of his young coaching career there.