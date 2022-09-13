Auburn names Rich McGlynn interim AD as national search begins

Auburn president Chris Roberts has named Rich McGlynn Auburn’s interim athletics director, he announced in an open letter Tuesday, while announcing the university is beginning a national search for a permanent athletics director.

“I am confident in Rich’s ability to lead us forward during this transition period as he has tremendous experience in the field and at Auburn University,” Roberts said in a letter.

McGlynn has been an associate athletic director for Auburn for compliance since 2006. In that time, he’s helped the department navigate NCAA investigations revolving around Cam Newton and the men’s basketball program.

Prior to his hiring at Auburn, McGlynn worked for the NCAA for five years, with roles including student-athlete reinstatement representative and both assistant and associate director of membership services. He was also previously the commissioner of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, and has served as a legal specialist for New Jersey General Assembly Majority and to the Office of Counsel to the Governor to the State of New Jersey.

McGlynn succeeds Marcy Girton, Auburn’s chief operating officer, who was named acting athletic director on Aug. 26 after former AD Allen Greene’s resignation the same day. Greene’s resignation came five months before his initial contract with Auburn was set to expire, and discussion of an extension had been limited since Roberts’ appointment as university president in May.

Roberts also said in his letter that he plans to announce details regarding Auburn’s national search for an athletic director in the coming weeks.

“My goal is to find the very best person to lead Auburn Athletics – someone who understands our storied history, has a proven track record leading a large-scale athletics enterprise, values the importance of our student-athletes’ accomplishments – both on and off the field – and someone who will lead our programs to even greater levels of success,” Roberts wrote.