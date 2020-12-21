Auburn, NFL legend Kevin Greene dies at 58

Unmistakable for his long blonde hair and the larger than life personality to match it, former Auburn defensive end and NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene has died, the NFL announced Monday. He was 58.
Greene was a walk-on at Auburn before winning SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 1984. He was drafted in the fifth round in 1985 into the NFL, where his undeniable talent carved out a place for him in the league for the next three decades. He was a 14-year pro and a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and recently coached in the league from 2009-14.
He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement Monday. “I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met.
“He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's wife, Tara, and their entire family.”
Greene’s ability took him all across the league, during stints with the Los Angeles Rams (1985-1992), the Pittsburgh Steelers (1993-95), the Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and the San Francisco 49ers (1997). His talent took him to the Super Bowl and that larger-than-life personality put him in the wrestling ring with his hands raised by Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage, during a run in WCW. His life became stuff of legend, yet he never forgot Auburn either.
Recent Auburn defensive lineman Carl Lawson shared a picture of Greene and himself posing in the Auburn locker room back during Lawson’s playing days. “This hurts,” Lawson posted to Twitter. “Lost a mentor.”
Fellow Auburn legend turned NFL star Takeo Spikes tweeted: “My condolences to the Greene family. His faith and impact will never be forgotten.”
After playing intramural football for three seasons for the Auburn ROTC team, Greene walked on in 1983, playing special teams for the Tigers’ SEC Championship team. The following season, he led the SEC in sacks (11) and had 69 tackles while playing for legendary head coach Pat Dye.
Greene was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a three-time first team All-Pro and was the NFC Defensive Player of the Year in 1996 as a member of the Panthers after recording 14.5 sacks and 51 tackles.
Twice he led the NFL in sacks and 11 of his 15 years he led his team in sacks. His 160 career sacks are third in NFL history and his 228 games played trails only four other linebackers in the league’s modern era. He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions during his NFL career.
Greene was voted to the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team and received football’s highest honor in 1996 when he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Greene was just the second former Auburn player enshrined in Canton, joining center Frank Gatski.
Following his playing career, Greene coached in the NFL and was on staff of the Super Bowl XLV champion Green Bay Packers.
- Info from Auburn University and AP was included in this story
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!