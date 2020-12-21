Auburn, NFL legend Kevin Greene dies at 58

Unmistakable for his long blonde hair and the larger than life personality to match it, former Auburn defensive end and NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene has died, the NFL announced Monday. He was 58.

Greene was a walk-on at Auburn before winning SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 1984. He was drafted in the fifth round in 1985 into the NFL, where his undeniable talent carved out a place for him in the league for the next three decades. He was a 14-year pro and a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and recently coached in the league from 2009-14.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement Monday. “I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met.

“He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's wife, Tara, and their entire family.”