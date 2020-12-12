AUBURN NOTEBOOK: Auburn defense answers challenge against Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. --- One week after the Auburn defense was shredded by Texas A&M, the Tigers stood up to a true road challenge.

Auburn held its own against Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense by only allowing 240 yards and one touchdown in a 24-10 victory. The outing also featured six sacks by the Tigers during a night in which they held the Bulldogs to 4-of-16 on third downs.

Auburn forced Mississippi State freshman Will Rogers to make decisions in a hurry, and more than once it cost the home team. Rogers was picked off twice — one of which led to three points — after he entered the game as the only college quarterback to throw for at least 1,000 yards and not throw a single interception in the month of November.

In all, the Bulldogs weren’t able to produce many promising drives as the minutes ticked away. Mississippi State didn’t find the end zone Saturday until there was 8:24 left in the fourth quarter when Rogers hit Austin Williams for an 8-yard score that was set up by a long kick return.

The Bulldogs’ 221 passing yards was their lowest output since putting up 163 against No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 31.

Bigsby comes up big