Auburn Notebook: Bo Nix bounces back ‘like a champ’ against Ole Miss

His touchdown run came from four yards out early in the second quarter, on a play which saw Nix keep the ball on a mesh read when a key defender crashed in on Nix’s running back — marking one of many smart reads and good decisions Nix made in the victory.

Nix moved to 4-5 in his career in games away from home, finally shrugging off what had become a four-game losing streak for him in games played outside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Saturday, Ole Miss took the lead with 5:43 left and Auburn went backwards on a holding penalty before punting with less than five minutes to play, but Nix kept focused and when the defense got the ball back in his hands, he made the most of it.

“We just never quit fighting and we continued to battle and battle and battle,” Nix said after the win. “They stopped us there, the second-to-last drive, and our defense got the ball right back to us. We knew with two minutes and 30 seconds, we could go down and make big things happen. Seth made a great play.

“We just never lost hope. We were in it from the get-go and our guys fought and it really showed.”