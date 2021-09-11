AUBURN NOTEBOOK: Five Auburn players find end zone for first time as Tigers

AUBURN --- While several Tigers made big plays in Saturday’s victory over Alabama State, five Auburn players delivered moments they likely won’t soon forget.

Five Tigers – running back Sean Jackson, wide receivers Demetris Robertson and Malcolm Johnson Jr., and cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and Roger McCreary – found the end zone for the first time in their Auburn careers. Robertson’s second-quarter score proved to be just the start, as he had three total touchdowns in the victory.

“It was very satisfying. I’m grateful for my opportunities, for my teammates and for the coaches putting me in these positions to help the team out,” Robertson said.

As for the other four Tigers, Pritchett scored on an 80-yard blocked kick return in the second quarter; McCreary had a 35-yard pick six and Johnson scored on a 49-yard reception from TJ Finley in the third. Jackson scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth.

“That play, they did that like three times in the first quarter,” McCreary said of his pick six. “The coaches, we talked about it at halftime. It was like, recognize the formation pre-snap, recognize everything. So, when the receiver did the same release like he did the first three times, that's when I knew it was going to come the same distance and everything.”