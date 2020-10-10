Auburn notebook: Flash strikes like lightning for Auburn offense

AUBURN --- Anthony Schwartz knew his team had to score.
He figured it was time for a star player to step up.
Schwartz shined on an important third-quarter drive that led to his fourth-quarter touchdown, which stretched a two-point lead into a two-score lead for Auburn in the late stages — and proved invaluable for Auburn as the Razorbacks made their late charge.
His 17-yard touchdown catch on the first play of the fourth quarter helped push Auburn to a 27-18 lead with 14:51 left in the game.
On the nine-play, 64-yard scoring drive, Schwartz caught five passes for 66 yards.
On the touchdown, he caught a tunnel screen pass from Bo Nix, moved his way inside a pair of coming blocks, then raced outside to the pylon — making a big play in a big moment worthy the player Gus Malzahn touts as the fastest player in college football.
“Really on that drive I knew we had to score,” Schwartz said after the game. “They had the momentum so I knew we kind of had to quiet them, so I just locked in and did what I had to do.
“Bo threw me the ball and I made sure I caught every single one of them,” he said. “The touchdown run, I trusted the play, I trusted the line coming out and everyone blocking, and we just pulled it out right there.”
Arkansas had just scored a touchdown to cut it to 20-18 before that counterpunch from Auburn, led by Schwartz.
A few plays before the tunnel-screen touchdown, Nix looked to Schwartz on a designed screen play, but when a defender read it and stuck with the man nicknamed ‘Flash,’ Schwartz turned a corner and ran upfield while Nix improvised to float the ball over the defender and still force the completion against good defense.
Then, after the quarter break and the Tigers had time to pull up the play-call, Schwartz and the Auburn offense executed the tunnel screen to perfection.
“He made a great play,” Malzahn said.
Schwartz finished the game with 100 receiving yards and the touchdown on 10 catches. He now has 197 yards on 21 catches this season.
“I feel pretty good,” Schwartz said of getting the win. “We’re playing against an SEC team so you can never let up. It don’t matter who they have, or what’s on their team.
“They were coming off a big win last week so we knew they were going to have a lot of juice, so I’m just happy that we were able to pull it out still.”
Peters stars on special teams
While Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters has made plenty of plays on defense, his calling card through his collegiate career may well come with special teams. On Saturday, Peters proved that point once again with a play that helped the Tigers get on the board for the first time.
Peters rushed in and blocked an Arkansas punt with 4:32 to go in the opening quarter, which left the football sitting in the end zone where teammate Barton Lester fell on it for an Auburn touchdown. The play was another huge one on special teams for Peters, who has now blocked four punts in his career – including two against the Razorbacks.
“I mean, big-time players make big-time plays, and that’s what Jordyn always does. I feel like he’s a huge impact on special teams. Also on the defensive end, he’s a huge impact,” Auburn safety Smoke Monday said. “I feel like one of those — that guy right there can help us win the game every game.”
Peters produced one tackle in the game and wound up leaving early due to an undisclosed injury.
O-line holds on
Prior to the Arkansas game, Malzahn pointed to the Tigers settling in on a starting lineup. One player’s absence Saturday threw a wrench into their plans, but the Tigers still held their own.
Auburn went without left tackle Austin Troxell on Saturday but still held its own in the team’s 30-28 victory over Arkansas.
The Tigers started the game with left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Keiondre Jones and right tackle Brandon Council before ultimately moving Council to left guard and inserting Brodarious Hamm – who was injured against Georgia – back at right tackle.
Auburn put together its best rushing game of the season against the Razorbacks, earning 259 yards for a nice 6.3 yards per carry. The unit did allow quarterback Bo Nix to be sacked three times for a loss of 10 yards.
Malzahn explained after the victory that Troxell got hurt during the week, which led to him being unavailable. Even with him out, Malzahn was pleased with how the line held up against the Razorbacks.
“I think we did a good job,” Malzahn said. “We didn't know if Brodarious was going to be able to play, and he was able to do that. I think he played well. You look at the rushing yards — we talked all week about being balanced. We've got to be able to run the football, and I think we had 259 yards rushing. I think the offensive line really did a good job tonight running the football.”
‘Absolute unit’
Auburn’s athletic 300-pounder at tight end, J.J. Pegues, turned heads across the country Saturday with his snaps out of the Wildcat package — while providing an important spark for the running game early.
Pegues rumbled for 11 yards and a first down on the first play of the Auburn offense’s second drive, spinning around one defender and hurdling another diving one as the fans in Jordan-Hare lit up.
“J.J. Pegues: absolute unit,” the SEC Network account posted on Twitter to several hundred likes — as social media lit up for the highlight.
Pegues is a 6-foot-2 freshman, who saw a strong share of snaps Saturday and contributed as a blocker throughout the game.
He finished with two carries for 12 yards out of the Wildcat.
Auburn debuted the Wildcat package with Pegues behind center last week in the Tigers’ loss at Georgia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!