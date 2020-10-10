Auburn notebook: Flash strikes like lightning for Auburn offense

Auburn put together its best rushing game of the season against the Razorbacks, earning 259 yards for a nice 6.3 yards per carry. The unit did allow quarterback Bo Nix to be sacked three times for a loss of 10 yards.

Malzahn explained after the victory that Troxell got hurt during the week, which led to him being unavailable. Even with him out, Malzahn was pleased with how the line held up against the Razorbacks.

“I think we did a good job,” Malzahn said. “We didn't know if Brodarious was going to be able to play, and he was able to do that. I think he played well. You look at the rushing yards — we talked all week about being balanced. We've got to be able to run the football, and I think we had 259 yards rushing. I think the offensive line really did a good job tonight running the football.”

‘Absolute unit’

Auburn’s athletic 300-pounder at tight end, J.J. Pegues, turned heads across the country Saturday with his snaps out of the Wildcat package — while providing an important spark for the running game early.

Pegues rumbled for 11 yards and a first down on the first play of the Auburn offense’s second drive, spinning around one defender and hurdling another diving one as the fans in Jordan-Hare lit up.