Auburn Notebook: Harsin gets started with victory in Tigers debut

AUBURN --- It didn’t take long for Auburn to make sure Saturday’s game was an extra special one for head coach Bryan Harsin.

The Tigers’ performance ensured Harsin won in his debut as Auburn head coach. Auburn head coaches are now 19-7-1 all-time in their first game, with the last coach suffering a loss in his debut being Doug Barfield in 1976.

Saturday’s victory gave Harsin a 2-1 record in his head coaching debuts. He led Arkansas State to a 62-11 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2013 but suffered a 35-13 loss to No. 18 Ole Miss the following year with Boise State.

Nix passes father in AU record book

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix moved his name up in the Tiger history book on Saturday and in doing so passed someone he is very, very familiar with.

Nix’s first completion on Saturday moved him to seventh in all-time passing yards at Auburn, passing his father, Patrick Nix. Bo entered the season with 4,957 passing yards, which was the exact number of yards his father threw for from 1992-95.