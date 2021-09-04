Auburn Notebook: Harsin gets started with victory in Tigers debut

AUBURN --- It didn’t take long for Auburn to make sure Saturday’s game was an extra special one for head coach Bryan Harsin.
The Tigers’ performance ensured Harsin won in his debut as Auburn head coach. Auburn head coaches are now 19-7-1 all-time in their first game, with the last coach suffering a loss in his debut being Doug Barfield in 1976.
Saturday’s victory gave Harsin a 2-1 record in his head coaching debuts. He led Arkansas State to a 62-11 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2013 but suffered a 35-13 loss to No. 18 Ole Miss the following year with Boise State.
Nix passes father in AU record book
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix moved his name up in the Tiger history book on Saturday and in doing so passed someone he is very, very familiar with.
Nix’s first completion on Saturday moved him to seventh in all-time passing yards at Auburn, passing his father, Patrick Nix. Bo entered the season with 4,957 passing yards, which was the exact number of yards his father threw for from 1992-95.
“That’s pretty good and pretty cool, too. It’s even better knowing that I’m going to beat him eventually,” Bo Nix said Tuesday. “I think it just says a lot about the situation and just Auburn in general. I’ve been blessed to be a part of something that he was a part of and so many people after me [will be]. It’s exciting, and that’s an incredible stat going into a year for sure.”
If Nix moves to No. 6 all-time this season, he would pass Jarrett Stidham, who threw for 5,952 yards from 2017-18.
Moultry makes an impact
Auburn EDGE rusher TD Moultry was one of a handful of Tigers who decided to use their extra year of eligibility and return for the 2021 season. Based on Saturday’s game, it was a worthwhile decision for Moultry.
Moultry tied linebacker Zakoby McClain with a team-high seven tackles in Saturday’s victory. The performance from Moultry comes on the heels of an offseason during which the Birmingham native drew plenty of praise.
“I feel like for him, he's finally put in a position that showcases what he can do best. And he's just going to kill it this year,” defensive end Colby Wooden said on Aug. 7. “I'm excited to play alongside him and watch what he does.”
Moultry also had three tackles for loss in the victory.
Dawson, Tennison absent
For the most part, Auburn had the majority of its players on hand for the season opener. There were, however, two notable exceptions.
Auburn true freshman wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. and sophomore safety Ladarius Tennison were not on hand for the Tigers’ victory over Akron. Both players were among the handful of Tigers who were not in attendance for the team’s open practice last Saturday.
Dawson Jr., announced on Instagram he would not be playing. Tennison wound up not being among his teammates during warm-ups and was not seen once the game began.
Tennison was not listed on Auburn’s two-deep entering Week 1. Dawson was listed as the team’s second-string H-receiver, making him the only true freshman on the Tigers’ two-deep depth chart.
“Right now, Dawson has put himself in that position. I think he's been pretty consistent out at practice as far as just his effort and understanding what he needs to do,” Harsin said Monday. “We have some good young players that, the way they're going to get themselves in the mix is the consistency piece and the effort piece. I think we've gotten better at that, but we're obviously not there yet.”