Auburn Notebook: Jones out-duels Nix, tries to tie Auburn’s Heisman count

TUSCALOOSA — Bo Nix just closed his eyes and squeezed his facemask, dejected.
He has just seen his best shot slip right through the fingertips.
Nix watched his deep bomb to Seth Williams fall incomplete late in the first half, a short while after Mac Jones’ third touchdown pass of the game, then just a few plays later he saw his interception swallowed up by the Tide defense on the sideline — before the Tigers went into the half down 18.
Nix and the Auburn offense couldn’t match blows with Jones on Saturday. Jones’ Heisman Trophy campaign continues, and Nix is headed back to the drawing board with his coaches.
“I think it feels pretty terrible and it’s not very fun," Nix said afterward. "It just hurts because of everything I have put into it, everything I’ve done to get to this moment. To come up a lot short, it’s an awful feeling to be honest with you. I’ve never really been in this situation before."
Nix was pressured by Alabama’s defense all night, left to do his best on several third downs against a charging Alabama front. Jones, meanwhile, found his weapons, connecting on two 50-plus-yard touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, while keeping the Alabama offensive buzz saw humming all day.
Jones finished 18-of-26 for 302 yards and five touchdowns. He could be Alabama’s third Heisman winner — bringing Alabama just as many trophies as Auburn.
Nix was 23-of-38 with 227 yards and two interceptions. He ran in a touchdown in the fourth when the game was well in hand.
Nix bested Jones head-to-head last year in Jordan-Hare Stadium, when Jones was thrust into the rivalry after an injury to Tua Tagovailoa — but on Saturday Jones showed his improvement, and Nix fell to 1-1 in the rivalry.
Ground game can’t get going
Auburn knew it had to establish their run game in order to keep up with the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Tigers, that never really came to pass.
Alabama kept Auburn’s rushing attack bottled up for the most part Saturday by limiting the Tigers to 120 yards on 42 carries. Explosive plays from Auburn were hard to come by, as the Tigers managed only two runs of at least 10 yards by the time the game had ended.
“We didn't run the football very effective. And when we run the football, we're a good offense. We weren't able to do that consistently, and that was tough,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “We had some new guys in, but you’ve got to give [Alabama] credit. They're pretty stout up front. But that was a factor today.”
The struggles on the ground were an undesirable change of pace for an Auburn team that entered the game averaging 170 rushing yards per game. Of course, the challenge was a daunting one against a Crimson Tide defense that had only given up 119 rushing yards per game.
Auburn defense struggles against Smith
Through seven games, the Auburn secondary had done a stellar job of limiting their opponents’ top receivers. That, however, was not the case Saturday.
Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith would not be denied Saturday, as he reeled in seven catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s victory. Smith started his afternoon with a bang by running wide open downfield and scoring on a 66-yard touchdown pass from Jones to give Alabama an early 7-0 lead.
“They’ve got talented receivers,” Malzahn said. “We knew we had to apply pressure on the quarterback. A couple of times we were close to getting him. Give him credit, he was very accurate and he threw some very good balls for explosive plays.”
Smith came back early in the third with a 58-yard touchdown reception on a slant from Jones to effectively put the Tigers out of contention.
Smith’s performance ended an impressive run for Auburn during which the Tigers slowed down opposing No. 1 receivers. In the Tigers’ previous three games against Ole Miss, LSU, and Tennessee, Auburn had given up on average three receptions for 17 yards to the opponent’s top receivers. Only one of those receivers — Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore — found the end zone.
Shuffling the offensive line
Auburn has played several offensive linemen this year, whether it to learn more about the players or out of pure necessity. On Saturday, it had some changes up front once again.
Junior Austin Troxell started at left tackle in place of Alec Jackson, who was injured during the Tigers’ victory over Tennessee on Nov. 21. Jackson went through pre-game warmups with a club on his right arm but did not appear in the game.
Elsewhere, Brodarious Hamm started at right tackle despite leaving the Tennessee game early. Hamm, who wore a brace on his left knee against the Crimson Tide, ultimately left the game in the third quarter and was replaced by junior Brenden Coffey.
“[Running back Tank Bigsby] and Brodarious both are two guys that practiced a bit on Thursday. It was a gametime decision. They showed a lot of guts and heart and gave it their all,” Malzahn said. “Obviously, you can see Tank, he's not close to 100 percent. Brodarious wasn't able to go in the second half.”
Saturday’s changes up front add to a season in which several different players have held the line for the Tigers.
Auburn rotated in seven players between the five spots on the line through the first two games before seeming to settle in on a starting five. That lineup ultimately changed at the end of the Ole Miss game when right guard Brandon Council suffered a season-ending knee injury, which prompted Keiondre Jones to take his place.
Malzahn’s rivalry record adds another defeat
Auburn’s loss to Alabama left Malzahn with another tough rivalry defeat.
The Crimson Tide’s victory Saturday left Malzahn with a 3-5 record against Alabama since taking over as Auburn head coach. The eighth-year Auburn head coach has a combined 8-17 record against Alabama, Georgia and LSU, the Tigers’ three primary rivals.
Saturday’s result leaves the Tigers with a 1-2 record against their rivals in 2020. Auburn lost to Georgia 27-6 on Oct. 3 and beat LSU 48-11 on Oct. 31.
