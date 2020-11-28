Auburn Notebook: Jones out-duels Nix, tries to tie Auburn’s Heisman count

Nix was 23-of-38 with 227 yards and two interceptions. He ran in a touchdown in the fourth when the game was well in hand.

Nix bested Jones head-to-head last year in Jordan-Hare Stadium, when Jones was thrust into the rivalry after an injury to Tua Tagovailoa — but on Saturday Jones showed his improvement, and Nix fell to 1-1 in the rivalry.

Ground game can’t get going

Auburn knew it had to establish their run game in order to keep up with the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Tigers, that never really came to pass.

Alabama kept Auburn’s rushing attack bottled up for the most part Saturday by limiting the Tigers to 120 yards on 42 carries. Explosive plays from Auburn were hard to come by, as the Tigers managed only two runs of at least 10 yards by the time the game had ended.

“We didn't run the football very effective. And when we run the football, we're a good offense. We weren't able to do that consistently, and that was tough,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “We had some new guys in, but you’ve got to give [Alabama] credit. They're pretty stout up front. But that was a factor today.”