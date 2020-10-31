AUBURN NOTEBOOK: Rushing attack still rolling during win over LSU

AUBURN - Auburn’s rushing attack has been one of the true highlights of the 2020 season, and on Saturday the Tigers continued to roll right along.

The Tigers eclipsed 200 rushing yards for the fourth straight game Saturday against LSU during a 48-11 win. Their success against LSU marked the team’s longest streak of 200-yard games since doing so over four times against Arkansas, Texas A&M, Georgia and UL-Monroe in 2017.

Auburn ended the afternoon with 44 carries for 206 yards for a 4.7 yards-per-carry average. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix led the way on the ground with 11 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown.

“I think that’s the fourth game in a row we rushed for 200 yards. I don’t remember the last time we did that in SEC play four straight times,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “We did some things we can build on.”

Auburn will look to stretch it to five straight games when it faces Mississippi State on Nov. 14. That accomplishment would mark the first time the Tigers had five straight since 2016.

Smoke ’em: Auburn scored its most points ever against LSU — before the end of the third quarter.