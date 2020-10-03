AUBURN NOTEBOOK; Third downs doom Auburn against Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. --- Auburn crumbled too often in crunch time on Saturday night, struggling on third downs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball — while Georgia made the game-winning plays it needed to come away with the top-10 rivalry win.

Auburn’s offense went 1-for-6 on third downs in the first half, and the Tigers’ defense allowed the Georgia offense to go 6-of-9 on third downs in the same half. Georgia led 24-3 at the half after that, on the way to the win.

Auburn’s struggles on third down stretched back to the team’s season opener with Kentucky.

In that one, Auburn’s defense allowed Kentucky to go 12-of-19 on third downs, while the Auburn offense managed to finish just 4-of-10 on third downs.

With the Auburn defense struggling to get off the field, and the offense struggling to stay on it, the Tigers fought from behind all night Saturday.

Georgia honors Pat Dye

Pat Dye was one of several men caught in the middle of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry over the years. On Saturday, Georgia and Auburn took time to honor the late Bulldogs player and Tigers head coach prior to the 125th meeting between the two teams.