AUBURN NOTEBOOK: Tigers battle through bowl game while being short-handed

"We’ve got a lot of work to do, but that's what I'm excited about and why Auburn was such a good fit,” Harsin said.

Steele explained on Wednesday that his conversations with Harsin had been “minimal” in the lead-up to the bowl game.

“Obviously he has a lot on his plate, so he's doing what he does and we're doing something totally separate and they are not joined at this point in time. But I've seen him around the building, and then he had a Zoom conference call with all of us,” Steele said. “He's been around some of the players. I think it's good that they are getting to see him and get a feel for him.

“He's kind of involved in the bowl. He's allowed us to keep that totally separate from him.”

The Carlsons come up clutch

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson followed in the footsteps of older brother Daniel and has established himself as an elite kicker in his own right. On Friday, his play helped the siblings make history.