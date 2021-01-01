AUBURN NOTEBOOK: Tigers battle through bowl game while being short-handed

ORLANDO — To say the Auburn Tigers were missing some key players in Friday’s Citrus Bowl would be nothing short of an understatement.
Auburn was forced to play Friday without seven starters and a handful of reserves. The Tigers faced off with Northwestern while missing running backs Tank Bigsby and Mark-Antony Richards, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz and right tackle Brodarious Hamm on offense.
On defense, the Tigers played without defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk, defensive backs Roger McCreary, Christian Tutt and Zion Puckett.
“It was a real, real, real challenge,” Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant said about the last few weeks. “If we would have came out with a win, it would have been a great story.”
Richards entered the transfer portal shortly after the regular season ended, and Schwartz opted out of the bowl game. The other players who missed the game are thought to have done so due to either injuries or COVID-related issues.
Auburn interim head coach Kevin Steele declined to go into details about which players would be absent on Wednesday, although on Thursday he did say the team had one more positive coronavirus test.
Steele spoke after the game about how the team battled through despite missing so many key pieces.
End of an era
Friday’s Citrus Bowl officially marked the end of an era of Auburn football.
The showdown with Northwestern officially closed the book on Gus Malzahn’s eighth and final season at the helm of the Auburn program. Since 2012, Auburn has posted a 68-36 overall record — including a 39-27 SEC record — with two double-digit win seasons, two SEC West titles, one conference championship and one national title game appearance.
Malzahn was dismissed as Auburn head coach on Dec. 13. Steele stepped in as the team’s interim head coach for the Citrus Bowl.
New head coach Bryan Harsin was introduced on Dec. 24.
Harsin in the house
Speaking of Harsin, the Tigers’ 28th head coach in program history was on hand Friday to watch the Tigers take on the Wildcats.
The former Boise State head coach also appeared on the Tigers’ radio pregame show and discussed his mission going forward at Auburn.
"The biggest challenge right now is putting together the right people and making sure we have those coaches in place,” Harsin said.
Harsin later appeared on ABC’s telecast of the game and further discussed his plans for the program.
"We’ve got a lot of work to do, but that's what I'm excited about and why Auburn was such a good fit,” Harsin said.
Steele explained on Wednesday that his conversations with Harsin had been “minimal” in the lead-up to the bowl game.
“Obviously he has a lot on his plate, so he's doing what he does and we're doing something totally separate and they are not joined at this point in time. But I've seen him around the building, and then he had a Zoom conference call with all of us,” Steele said. “He's been around some of the players. I think it's good that they are getting to see him and get a feel for him.
“He's kind of involved in the bowl. He's allowed us to keep that totally separate from him.”
The Carlsons come up clutch
Auburn kicker Anders Carlson followed in the footsteps of older brother Daniel and has established himself as an elite kicker in his own right. On Friday, his play helped the siblings make history.
Carlson’s play against Northwestern helped set a new college football record, as he and Daniel have now scored 748 points, the most points of any brother combination kicking at the same college. The Carlsons passed Nebraska’s Kris and Drew Brown, who scored 743 points from 1995-98 and 2014-17.
Carlson ended the game 2-of-2 on his field goal attempts and hit his only extra-point attempt of the afternoon.
Recent bowl struggles continue
Although there was a new coach leading the way for Auburn on Friday, the Tigers’ recent problems in bowl games persisted.
Auburn’s loss to Northwestern left the Tigers with a 2-6 record in their last eight bowl games and their fourth bowl loss in five appearances. Auburn’s last bowl victory was the 2018 Music City Bowl, when the Tigers beat Purdue 63-14.
Auburn’s Citrus Bowl appearance marked the eighth straight year the Tigers have played in a bowl. The program has a 24-18-2 overall record in 44 bowl appearances.