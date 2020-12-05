Auburn Notebook: Tigers struggle mightily at stopping the run once again

AUBURN --- After struggling to stop the run two weeks in a row against Tennessee and No. 1 Alabama, the Auburn defense was hopeful to change the narrative against No. 5 Texas A&M. Unfortunately for the Tigers, that was far from the case.
Texas A&M gashed Auburn on the ground throughout Saturday’s 31-20 victory and ended the afternoon with 313 rushing yards and a gaudy 6.7 yards-per-carry average. The Aggies’ rushing attack was yet another example of those issues for the Tigers, which entered Saturday’s game 10th in the SEC by allowing 162.4 rushing yards per game.
“I mean, they really schemed us. They had a lot of stuff, you know, we might be in the three-down and they run away from the outside ‘backer. It was strictly scheming,” Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant said. “It was a lot of box calls, they’ll see what we’re in and then, like I said, they’ll check it. It was a really good gameplan by them, and we just had a hard time stopping them.”
Saturday's showing comes after Auburn gave up 5.41 yards per carry against Tennessee followed by 5.3 yards per carry against Alabama.
The Aggies’ 313 rushing yards stand as the most Auburn has given up since surrendering 349 against Mississippi State in October 2018.
Defensive issues bring back A&M memories
Auburn’s struggles to stop the run were notable, especially since they happened in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Coincidentally for the Tigers, the last time they had similar issues at home the Aggies were to blame.
Auburn’s issues Saturday marked the Tigers’ most rushing yards allowed at home since 2012 when Texas A&M rushed for 352 yards along with six touchdowns in a 63-21 victory. The Aggies were led by eventual Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel, who rushed nine times for 90 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Current Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond didn’t quite take off like Johnny Football did against the Tigers, but he made plenty of plays himself. Mond was coming off a mediocre showing against LSU last week and wound up 18-of-23 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 10 times for 60 yards and another score.
“Offensively, we had struggled last week. We knew we had to have a good performance this week. I’m very proud of our guys,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We ran the ball for 313 yards. Kellen was crazy efficient, 18-of-23. Big throws in the fourth quarter. Big throws on third down. Big catches by our team.”
Auburn suffers uncharacteristic home loss
For most of 2020, there’s been no place like home for the Auburn Tigers. That narrative changed Saturday.
The Tigers’ loss to the Aggies stands as Auburn’s first home loss since November 2019, when the team lost to Georgia. Saturday’s defeat breaks a six-game winning streak in Jordan-Hare Stadium with the victories coming against Samford, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee.
Saturday’s loss additionally stands as the Tigers’ first senior day loss since the 2015 Iron Bowl.
“Disappointed for our seniors on senior day that we couldn't give them a victory,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “Those guys have won a whole lot of games here. Disappointed that we couldn't get a victory the last time on their home field.”
Texas A&M’s victory extends a rather unwelcomed streak for the Tigers. Auburn is 0-3 this season against teams that were ranked in the top five nationally at the time of the matchup, with the losses coming against Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M. Going back to 2019, Auburn is 1-5 against top-five teams, with the lone victory being the 48-45 thriller against No. 5 Alabama last November.
In the past two seasons, Auburn is 4-7 against teams ranked in the top 25 at the time of the meeting. The Tigers are 1-3 this season, with the only victory coming against then-No. 23 Kentucky in the season opener.
