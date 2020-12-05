Auburn Notebook: Tigers struggle mightily at stopping the run once again

AUBURN --- After struggling to stop the run two weeks in a row against Tennessee and No. 1 Alabama, the Auburn defense was hopeful to change the narrative against No. 5 Texas A&M. Unfortunately for the Tigers, that was far from the case.

Texas A&M gashed Auburn on the ground throughout Saturday’s 31-20 victory and ended the afternoon with 313 rushing yards and a gaudy 6.7 yards-per-carry average. The Aggies’ rushing attack was yet another example of those issues for the Tigers, which entered Saturday’s game 10th in the SEC by allowing 162.4 rushing yards per game.

“I mean, they really schemed us. They had a lot of stuff, you know, we might be in the three-down and they run away from the outside ‘backer. It was strictly scheming,” Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant said. “It was a lot of box calls, they’ll see what we’re in and then, like I said, they’ll check it. It was a really good gameplan by them, and we just had a hard time stopping them.”

Saturday's showing comes after Auburn gave up 5.41 yards per carry against Tennessee followed by 5.3 yards per carry against Alabama.

The Aggies’ 313 rushing yards stand as the most Auburn has given up since surrendering 349 against Mississippi State in October 2018.