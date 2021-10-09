AUBURN NOTEBOOK: Tigers unable to run the ball against Georgia defense in loss

AUBURN --- The Auburn ground game found little room to work with against one of the nation’s top defenses Saturday.

The Tigers only managed 46 rushing yards against the Bulldogs in Saturday’s loss. The inability to run the ball forced Auburn to air it out, as junior quarterback Bo Nix had 21 completions on 38 attempts for 217 yards.

Auburn’s 1.6 rushing yards per carry was its lowest since averaging just 0.6 yards against Clemson in September 2017.

Tank Bigsby led Auburn with 10 carries for 28 yards and one touchdown. The sophomore’s 6-yard rushing score in the third quarter was the Tigers’ only touchdown of the afternoon.

Auburn’s struggles against Georgia continue

Auburn’s loss to Georgia on Saturday stands as another unwelcomed outcome for the Tigers in The Deep South’s Oldest rivalry.

The Bulldogs’ victory Saturday stood as the Tigers’ fifth straight loss in the series, the team’s longest losing streak in the rivalry since 1944-48. Auburn’s last win in the series came in November 2017, when Auburn topped then-No. 1 Georgia 40-17.