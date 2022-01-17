Auburn O-lineman Jackson returning; 4-star recruit decommits

Another veteran member of Auburn’s offensive line is returning for an additional season.

Offensive tackle Alec Jackson announced Monday morning that he will be back on the Plains for a sixth season, taking advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility granted to athletes during the pandemic. Jackson joins Austin Troxell and Nick Brahms as Auburn offensive linemen who have decided to return for a sixth season in 2022.

Jackson has appeared in 44 games during his Auburn career, with 10 starts under his belt. He saw the field in 10 games this season as a reserve at offensive tackle.

Pegues reportedly out: Auburn sophomore defensive lineman JJ Pegues may be on his way out.

According to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz, Pegues entered the transfer portal Monday. The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Pegues has up to three years of eligibility remaining.

Pegues came to Auburn as a tight end but moved to defensive line during coach Bryan Harsin’s first spring with the Tigers. He played in all 13 of the Tigers’ games in 2021 and finished the year with 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.