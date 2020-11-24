Auburn offense shows growth going into Iron Bowl

AUBURN - After waiting 21 days between games in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Auburn offense got things going Saturday and did enough to top Tennessee. The performance brought plenty of positives for the Tigers; it also demonstrated areas the team has to improve upon before the Iron Bowl.
The Tigers had their moments in Saturday’s 30-17 over the Volunteers, as the offense managed 385 yards on a night in which its starting running back and two starting tackles left the game due to injury. A costly red zone turnover was one of a few issues Auburn faced, but the team is eager to grow from the performance before playing at Alabama on Saturday.
“I think we’re getting to a point where we kind of know the formula of what we can be most efficient at,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “Like we talked about, running the football and getting the ball to the perimeter some and taking shots.
"That’s kind of what we’ve evolved into the last four or five games. We just have to keep building on it. We’re getting ready to play some talented teams and we need to keep building upon it.”
The Tigers struggled early in the season to sustain long drives, but that wasn’t the case Saturday. Auburn had five drives that lasted for seven or more plays against the Volunteers, three of which covered at least 65 yards and ended with at least three points. Those long drives — which were especially crucial in the second half as the Tigers worked the clock — were due in large part to Auburn’s success on third down, as the team was 9-of-15 when it came to moving the chains.
The Auburn offense’s third-down play against the Volunteers was another instance of a significant turnaround for the team in that department. The Tigers have converted at least 60 percent of their third downs in each of the past three games, a far cry from the first half of the season when they only converted 41 percent through four games.
For running back Shaun Shivers — who stepped up alongside D.J. Williams to fill the void left by Tank Bigsby — getting better on third down was a must if the Tigers wanted to contend this season.
“Third downs, that’s the biggest part of the game. We have to win on third down,” said Shivers, who had 14 carries for 65 yards. “We can’t go like 4-of-16 on third downs.
"We need to be at least 13-of-16 on third downs just to have a positive mindset. Third downs mean a lot. That’s when you can make some big plays, just turn some small plays into big plays. Third down is really important in football.”
Auburn’s continued success on sustaining drives was made possible by sophomore quarterback Bo Nix, who personally faced adversity early in the game but bounced right back.
Nix got off to a slow start against Tennessee, as he opened the game 2-of-7 passing with an ill-timed interception thrown in the end zone that ended a promising possession for the Tigers. Although the pick — which was the first Nix has ever thrown in Jordan-Hare Stadium — could have been the start of a rough game, he shook off the early problems and led the offense by completing 15 of his final 19 attempts in the game.
Nix’s early mistakes were long forgotten by early in the second quarter when he spotted wide receiver Anthony Schwartz running all alone and connected with him for a 54-yard touchdown. Schwartz’s play got Auburn on the board for the first time, and in the junior receiver’s opinion it represented how much progress the offense has made this year.
“[The deep shot was] very exciting because it definitely has to be a big part. It’s something that I think we were lacking in the first few games and I think that’s kinda why a part of our little struggle coming on,” said Schwartz, who had three receptions for 84 yards and the one touchdown. “We feel it. Every time we get on the field we want to score. We think that we can score no matter who we’re playing.
“We know that we can drive down the field and we know we can put up points. That’s why we’re very confident now.”
Auburn’s offense offered plenty of bright spots from the point it rebounded after a slow start to the way it ended the game with two drives that lasted 19 plays and burned over eight minutes of game time despite missing Bigsby and starting offensive tackles Brodarious Hamm and Alec Jackson. Still, the Tigers know there’s more work to be done.
Nix’s interception deep in Tennessee territory was just part of Auburn’s red-zone issues, as the team was forced to kick field goals on its other three attempts. The Tigers also had three costly penalties on offense, the first of which set up a third-and-15 on which Nix threw his interception and the last of which helped create a third-and-10 that the Tigers managed to convert.
Auburn got away with those problems against Tennessee, but it’s apparent the margin of error will be much smaller against Alabama. The goal now is for the Tigers to learn from those mistakes in order to try and take down the Crimson Tide.
“Our guys fought. We didn’t play our best. We made some mistakes, but our guys fought, and that’s a sign of a good team,” Malzahn said Saturday after the victory. “We’re proud to get the victory here, and we look forward to next week.”
