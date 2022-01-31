Auburn offensive coordinator Austin Davis resigns

The Austin Davis era at Auburn has ended after only 43 days.
Davis has resigned as Tigers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Auburn announced Monday. Davis leaves after joining the Auburn staff on Dec. 18.
"The last week has been difficult for me as I’ve made the decision to step away from coaching football," Davis said in a press release. "Auburn University and coach Harsin have been tremendous through this whole process. I am grateful for the opportunity that was presented to me from a coaching standpoint and equally as important, the way coach Harsin has handled my current situation.
“My decision to resign is 100 percent based on personal reasons. After more than a decade in the NFL with the daily grind as a player and coach, I’ve realized how much I miss my family and my desire to spend more time with them."
During Davis’ brief stint at Auburn, the Tigers picked up two quarterbacks from the transfer portal in Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada and Oregon’s Robby Ashford. Auburn enters 2022 with five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: Calzada, Ashford, rising junior TJ Finley, redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis and true freshman Holden Geriner.
Several Auburn players posted social media messages Sunday night alluding to Davis’ impending departure, a group that included Calzada, Ashford and incoming freshman running back Damari Alston.
Davis came to Auburn after spending the last three seasons on the Seattle Seahawks’ coaching staff, including the last two as the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach.
During Davis’ first season as quarterbacks coach, Seattle’s Russell Wilson earned his eighth Pro Bowl appearance during a year in which he completed just under 69 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
“He’s an amazing teacher of the game,” Wilson said in a press release when Davis came to Auburn. “He keeps it simple in terms of relaxing the quarterback’s mind. He’ll be an amazing coach at Auburn.”
A two-time All-Conference USA quarterback at Southern Miss, the 32-year-old Davis spent parts of seven seasons in the NFL as a player thanks to stints with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.
Davis’ resignation leads to Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hiring his third offensive coordinator as he approaches his second season with the team. Former coordinator Mike Bobo was relieved of his duties on Nov. 28 following the end of the Tigers’ regular season.
Harsin spoke about what he wanted in an offensive coordinator prior to the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 17.
“The big key to me is really getting the right person in there,” Harsin said. “Scheme, how we coach the quarterback, I want somebody in there that knows that. I want somebody in there that’s going to be elite at bringing in the best players at that position as well.
“I’m more about getting the right person in there to be a part of our staff and to help bring out the best in the coaches in that room as well as the players on that side of the ball.”
With Davis leaving, six Auburn assistants have either been fired or resigned during Harsin’s 13-month tenure as Tigers head coach.
Per Auburn's press release, a national search for Davis' replacement will begin immediately.