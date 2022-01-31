Auburn offensive coordinator Austin Davis resigns

The Austin Davis era at Auburn has ended after only 43 days.

Davis has resigned as Tigers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Auburn announced Monday. Davis leaves after joining the Auburn staff on Dec. 18.

"The last week has been difficult for me as I’ve made the decision to step away from coaching football," Davis said in a press release. "Auburn University and coach Harsin have been tremendous through this whole process. I am grateful for the opportunity that was presented to me from a coaching standpoint and equally as important, the way coach Harsin has handled my current situation.

“My decision to resign is 100 percent based on personal reasons. After more than a decade in the NFL with the daily grind as a player and coach, I’ve realized how much I miss my family and my desire to spend more time with them."

During Davis’ brief stint at Auburn, the Tigers picked up two quarterbacks from the transfer portal in Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada and Oregon’s Robby Ashford. Auburn enters 2022 with five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: Calzada, Ashford, rising junior TJ Finley, redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis and true freshman Holden Geriner.