Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo settling in as Tigers’ play-caller

AUBURN - Mike Bobo is known by most for his time playing and coaching at Georgia, but the first-year Auburn play-caller revealed Monday he has plenty of ties to the Tigers, too.
Bobo told reporters about growing up in Thomasville, Georgia – about three hours from Auburn – and attending football camps put on by legendary Tigers coach Pat Dye. Bobo and his father, longtime Georgia high school coach George Bobo, would occasionally attend Auburn practices, and during Dye’s time as head coach George would be among the many high school coaches invited to participate in bird hunts.
During a recent move, Bobo’s father recently found a photo of him at one of Dye’s camps, which was perfect timing given the role Bobo now fills for the Tigers.
Bobo is beginning his first spring as Auburn offensive coordinator and stands as one of the major hires new head coach Bryan Harsin made shortly after being named Tigers head coach. The collective mission for Bobo and Harsin is a simple one: use their offensive knowledge to build a versatile Tigers’ offense that can put Auburn in position to compete nationally year after year.
“We’re able to get a lot of ideas about what direction we want to go, and it’s going to be a fluid process because we’re still trying to figure out the players that we have here – the talent that we have offensively at Auburn and the things that we’re going to be able to do,” Bobo said.
“It’s not something we can nail down in three days. It’s ongoing through spring ball. We’ll throw a lot at these guys with what we want to do, but we’ll kind of [nail] down what we’re going to be as we get toward the end of spring and definitely heading into summer.”
Bobo’s path to Auburn is an easy one to understand – 15 mostly-successful years as an assistant at Georgia and South Carolina and a five-year run as Colorado State head coach – but his connection with Harsin deserves more delving into.
Bobo explained he first came across Harsin back in spring 2011, when Bobo was Georgia’s offensive coordinator and Harsin was settling in as Texas’ co-offensive coordinator. Bobo had a connection to the Texas staff in former Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels, so he and then-Georgia offensive line coach Will Friend went to Austin to visit with the Longhorns’ staff.
The next year, Harsin came to Athens and visited the Georgia staff before going to the Atlanta Falcons to meet with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, who was Harsin’s head coach at Boise State.
Those spring-ball interactions were a precursor to Bobo and Harsin facing off during Bobo’s five years at Colorado State. Bobo’s Rams pushed Harsin’s Broncos to the brink multiple times – three of Boise State’s five victories over Colorado State were by seven points or less – in matchups that left an impression on both coaches.
Fast-forward to this past December, when Harsin was named Auburn head coach and began zeroing in on his offensive coordinator.
“I had much respect for how [Harsin’s] teams played. I've always been impressed with his quarterback position. They know where to go with the ball. There's not a lot of wasted movement in their drops. They're decisive in their decisions,” Bobo said.
“I never thought the phone was going to ring … but when he did call, the respect I had for him as the football coach that he is — not just offensively, but the kind of team he had at Boise. They were tough. They expected to win every time they stepped onto the field.
“Being able to come to a place like Auburn with the tradition that Auburn has, I really couldn't pass it up.”
The primary question regarding Bobo’s first offense at Auburn is what it will look like, and on Monday he described the scheme as featuring a little bit of everything. He explained the Tigers will go under center more than they have in the past – he complimented junior quarterback Bo Nix’s early work in that setup – but said the team will still utilize some spread principles.
Whether Auburn spreads teams out or lines up in the I-formation and challenges teams at the line of scrimmage doesn’t matter to Bobo, nor does it matter if onlookers see his style of play as “old-school.” He’s just concentrated on making the most of the talent he’s inherited with the Tigers.
“Somebody told me one time, ‘You’ve got to let them know you’re at the ballpark, and sometimes there’s not a better way to do that than to get under center and run power.’ That’s what we want to be,” Bobo said. “We want to have a physical run game, and I think you can be a lot more physical sometimes when you’re under center. We’ll have elements of spread. We’ll have elements of under center, elements of two tight ends, elements of fullback.
“We want to be able to do everything. We don’t want to be just under center. We don’t want to be just spread. We want to be a wide open, pro-style offense.”
The different style of offense will make for a considerable change of pace for Nix, who enters his junior year with his third different offensive coordinator in three years.
Bobo said he’s been impressed with Nix since Bobo arrived and pointed out Nix’s work ethic and the fact Nix can compete in drills and workouts with the skill guys on the Auburn roster. He also noted Nix has focused a great deal on improving his footwork, making the right progressions and using his instincts to understand when to stay in the pocket and when to take off.
Nix’s dual-threat style has not been a common trait among most of Bobo’s quarterbacks – former Georgia quarterback D.J. Shockley being the most notable exception – but that ability has Bobo excited about what the duo can accomplish together.
“He’s a guy that’s going to make plays naturally because of his skillset when things break down,” Bobo said of Nix. “The ability to throw the ball down the field and when things are covered –to pull it down and run – is an added dimension. That quarterback that can pull the ball down and run when you’ve got everybody covered is a bonus for Auburn’s offense.
“I’ve been really proud with how he’s worked and how he’s progressed. We've only had three practices, but I can truly say he’s come in every day and tried to get a little bit better every single day."
Bobo might be known more for his time spent in Athens, Georgia, but he’s been around the Auburn program a great deal dating back to his youth football days. Now, Bobo is finding his bearings as Auburn’s offensive coordinator and hopes to be a part of moments that he and the Tigers’ fan base can relish for years to come.
“I have a lot of memories from Auburn,” Bobo said. “It reminds me of some of those south Georgia towns where it's football in the community. I think that's what Auburn is — football in the community. I think this is the ultimate college town, when you think about Auburn.”