Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo settling in as Tigers’ play-caller

Fast-forward to this past December, when Harsin was named Auburn head coach and began zeroing in on his offensive coordinator.

“I had much respect for how [Harsin’s] teams played. I've always been impressed with his quarterback position. They know where to go with the ball. There's not a lot of wasted movement in their drops. They're decisive in their decisions,” Bobo said.

“I never thought the phone was going to ring … but when he did call, the respect I had for him as the football coach that he is — not just offensively, but the kind of team he had at Boise. They were tough. They expected to win every time they stepped onto the field.

“Being able to come to a place like Auburn with the tradition that Auburn has, I really couldn't pass it up.”

The primary question regarding Bobo’s first offense at Auburn is what it will look like, and on Monday he described the scheme as featuring a little bit of everything. He explained the Tigers will go under center more than they have in the past – he complimented junior quarterback Bo Nix’s early work in that setup – but said the team will still utilize some spread principles.