Auburn offensive line looks to pick up where it left off

AUBURN - The Auburn offensive line went through a feeling-out process to start 2020, as seven different players manned the five positions up front. The Tigers finally settled in with their five guys following a few twists and turns, and after an unexpected layoff they are prepared to get back to work.
Auburn had its ups and downs with the offensive line early, and after losing right guard Brandon Council to injury the team seems settled in with his replacement, Keiondre Jones, along with Alec Jackson, Tashawn Manning, Nick Brahms and Brodarious Hamm. The unit played well in the Tigers’ blowout victory against LSU, and the challenge now is to keep that same play up after 21 days between games.
Manning acknowledged the offensive line has made strides, which he felt was due mainly through more experience between the players. He also said the group and quarterback Bo Nix have learned how to better communicate as time has gone on, which has only made the team’s pass-blocking better.
As far as keeping it going after an unexpected break, Manning explained it’s just about each player handling their work.
“I think the experience [has been the difference]. Being able to play with each other game after game, it makes us stronger, able to come together more and able to play off each other and play better,’ Manning said. “[It’s] just making sure we’re staying in our film and practicing hard and playing as one as much as we can.”
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn shared similar thoughts on the line’s improvement. Malzahn pointed to continuity, explaining the team was forced to play musical chairs up front going back to fall camp for reasons that ranged from injuries to coronavirus concerns. Now, the starting five are locking in, and they’ve produced some real results.
The Tigers have ran well behind the offensive line, as they have ripped off four straight games of more than 200 rushing yards. Malzahn gave multiple reasons for the improvements in that area, again pointing to the growing trust among the linemen in each other as well as the running backs having a better understanding of the blocking scheme.
Manning said the linemen take pride in keeping Auburn’s 200-yard streak alive, which they’ll try to do Saturday against a Tennessee defense that has the fifth-worst rushing defense in the SEC by allowing just over 160 yards per game.
“I believe the O-line, we love it. We love coming together and just fighting for Tank, fighting for Bo, just fighting for the offense,” Manning said. “We have to do what we did last game and just get after them and play hard.”
Malzahn’s praise for the revitalized run game was also extended to offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who Malzahn said has a better feel for the players and the strengths they bring to the field.
Morris talked about the offensive line following the LSU victory, saying he’d seen growth in how they’ve learned offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.’s expectations along with the confidence the line has in the running backs behind them.
Morris explained the running backs’ talent takes the stress off the linemen, who can better focus on their task while knowing the ball carriers can break a big play at any moment.
Morris’ first offensive line at Auburn had some hiccups early on as the coaches figured out its best lineup and moved players around when they deemed it necessary. Their play of late, however, seems to signal the group has turned the corner, and the linemen will look to prove as much against Tennessee.
“I think that we’ll continue to build on that [recent success], but I’ve been very pleased with the way they’ve been progressing,” Morris said.
