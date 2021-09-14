Auburn offensive line showing progress

“There’s still one or two guys in there we need to lock in even more and get a little bit better so we can be stronger with those five. And then the seven guys that kind of rotate in and out, and we can be really strong with those seven guys.

“We’re developing that really each and every day. I think we’ve improved. This week is another opportunity for them to keep developing and hopefully shining when we get a chance to go out there and play Saturday.”

The line’s consistent play to start the season has opened the door for relative balance given the circumstances.

Auburn has run the ball 71 times through two games compared to 45 pass attempts, though that number is a bit misleading. Auburn only ran five more times (32) than it passed against Akron, and Auburn’s 17 carries compared to one pass attempt in the fourth quarter of the Alabama State game certainly tipped the scales further on the run side than had the game been more competitive.

With the line holding its own, Auburn has averaged 9.58 yards per carry – the best average in the country – and only allowed one sack so far.

That effective play, of course, came against a MAC team and a SWAC team, which aren’t quite to the level of the Big Ten squad that awaits the Tigers on Saturday.