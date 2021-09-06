Auburn offensive line shows potential in season-opening victory

The line didn’t miss a beat after the changes. Nix led the team on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an Anders Carlson 44-yard field goal in the first half’s final seconds.

Council and Jones returned to the first-team lineup when the Auburn offense got going again in the second half.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained after the fact he was looking forward to watching the tape but added what he saw live left him impressed.

“It was important to [the offensive linemen] to play well today, and I thought they did that. And we got a chance to get some other guys in the rotation,” Harsin said. “You know the O-line, that’s been an area that we’ve had a lot of questions on, and those guys know that. They wanted to go play well. They wanted to give the opportunity to the running back to hit the hole and the quarterback and opportunity to get back there and go through his progression.

“They’ve been working very hard, so it was nice to see that hard work not go unnoticed tonight and to see those guys really have an opportunity to help those other players shine.”

Harsin further explained he watched the linemen during the team’s Saturday morning walk-through, and Harsin was convinced by their efforts that they were locked in.