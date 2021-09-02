Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council ready to face former team

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained that even though Council was limited for the early portion of the new head coach’s time with the team, the senior offensive lineman has done his part to get up to speed on everything.

“Not having spring and summer and getting himself back — having fall camp — he's now got himself into the football shape that he needs to be in. But he's a good player. He's smart. He's got experience,” Harsin said Wednesday.

“I always have liked just his approach and mentality, so I think even through this week and early into the season it's still going to be a matter of just him getting himself reps, and I think getting out there and playing is going to help with that. But for him in particular, all the training and all the practice time is crucial just from him physically developing himself and being ready to play this year. He's got experience, but I think that's really showed up.”

Council’s would-be return Saturday would be fitting given his history with the Zips, and center Nick Brahms explained he’s been helpful in game-planning, too.