Auburn offensive tackle Austin Troxell's career ended by another knee injury

Austin Troxell’s Auburn career has ended.

The sixth-year senior sustained a season-ending knee injury during Auburn’s 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, interim coach Cadillac Williams confirmed Monday. Troxell is set to undergo surgery to repair the damage in his knee.

Williams, whose NFL career ended due to multiple knee injuries, said he has a “soft spot” for players who deal with those types of injuries.

“I feel a lot for that young man, because he gave a lot for this program,” Williams said. “He’s an Auburn man through and through.”

Troxell, a former four-star tackle out of Madison Academy who signed with Auburn in 2017, has appeared in 39 games during his career, making 22 starts at offensive tackle. This is the fourth major knee injury of his career; he previously sustained three separate ACL injuries dating back to his high school playing days.

After opting to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic and return for a sixth season, Troxell started eight of Auburn’s nine games this season at right tackle this fall. He sustained the injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s game in Starkville, Miss. Troxell immediately signaled to Auburn’s sideline for the trainers and then remained on the ground for several moments while trainers checked him out.

Troxell was able to walk off the field with some assistance, and he was later seen being carted through the tunnel for further testing.

Brenden Coffey took over at right tackle for Troxell for the remainder of the game, and he is now listed as the Tigers’ starter at the position on the team’s official two-deep depth chart entering this weekend’s game against Texas A&M. Redshirt freshman Colby Smith is listed as the backup right tackle.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in the facility who’s put more into the program than Trox has,” starting left guard Kam Stutts said.