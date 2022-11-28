Auburn officially names Hugh Freeze as its new head football coach

Auburn football has found its next head coach in Hugh Freeze, announcing Monday evening that he'd been hired.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger first reported the news, saying that Auburn and Freeze were finalizing a deal as of Monday afternoon, with multiple other national outlets corroborating. ESPN’s Chris Low also reported that Auburn would officially announce the hire Monday.

Now the 28th full-time head coach in the program’s history, and 30th all-time, Freeze, 53, becomes Auburn’s fifth head coach, interim or otherwise, since 2020. He succeeds interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who coached the final four games of Auburn’s 2022 season.

Freeze has helmed the Liberty football program for the past four seasons, leading the Flames to a 34-15 record and three bowl games. They've finished this season on a three-game skid, losing to UConn, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State.

The details of Freeze’s Auburn contract aren’t yet known, but ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that it should work out to a six-year deal with "an average" of $6.5 million annually. In October, Freeze signed an eight-year extension at Liberty. It made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Group of Five. According to Thamel, the deal averaged about $5 million annually and was fully guaranteed through 2030.

Auburn will owe Liberty approximately $3 million in buyout money, Dellenger reported.

Auburn is Freeze’s fifth head coaching job and his third at the FBS level. He previously coached at Ole Miss and Arkansas State, as well as Division II Lambuth and Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Tenn. He’s unofficially 103–47 all-time as a college head coach and 83-42 at the FBS level.

The Flames’ first years in the FBS were under Freeze, and he got the program off to a fast start, with three bowl games in its first three seasons. With former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis leading the offense, Freeze marched Liberty to a 10-1 record in 2020, a season in which it finished No. 17 in the AP Poll.

Liberty’s offense and defense finished with multiple top-25 marks in both 2020 and 2021.

From 2012-16, Freeze coached Ole Miss in what was both his most successful and infamous head coaching job. The Oxford-born Freeze led the Rebels to a 39-25 record. They saw four bowl games in five seasons, including two New Year’s Six games.

In January 2016, the NCAA charged Freeze’s Ole Miss program with multiple recruiting violations. Those included impermissible benefits, such as financial payments and improper help on at least one college entrance exam.

The investigation reopened in April 2016 after offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil confessed to taking money from an Ole Miss assistant. In February 2017, the NCAA sent an updated notice of allegations that included eight additional violations, namely that Freeze didn’t monitor his assistants, nor did he properly control his program.

Ole Miss was accused of 21 violations in total, 15 of which were Level I violations. The NCAA infractions committee said the school lacked institutional control and fostered "an unconstrained culture of booster involvement in football recruiting."

The NCAA penalties resulted in the school vacating 33 wins over six seasons, a two-year bowl ban, and a three-year probation with scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions. The NCAA also issued a two-conference-game suspension of Freeze if he had been hired as a head coach for the following season.

Houston Nutt, Freeze’s Ole Miss predecessor, sued the university in July 2017 for defamatory statements in wake of the violations, claiming Freeze and the school falsely blamed him for the violations.

While reviewing Freeze’s university-issued cell phone records, Nutt’s attorneys found a minute-long phone call tied to an escort service. It played a significant part in Freeze’s resignation from Ole Miss that same month. Then-Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork said in a post-resignation news conference that the NCAA’s allegations were not involved in the decision. Instead, it was based on a pattern of inappropriate conduct following the review of Freeze’s phone records.

"Once we looked at the rest of the phone records, we found a pattern," Bjork told ESPN in a July 2017 story. "It was troubling."

Arkansas State was Freeze’s first Division I head coaching job. He spent a year as the Red Wolves head coach, leading them to a 10-2 record before leaving for Oxford. He was A-State’s offensive coordinator in 2010, heading to Jonesboro, Ark., from Lambuth, where he was head coach for two seasons and went 20-5.

The first 12 years of Freeze’s coaching career were at Briarcrest. He was the school’s offensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 1992-94. He was its head football coach for the next decade and also had a tenure as the school’s girls basketball coach. Between football and basketball, he won six state titles.

Freeze’s Auburn tenure begins in the immediate aftermath of Williams’ interim period, but his regime succeeds former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin's.

Harsin came to Auburn from his alma mater, Boise State, where he spent seven seasons as a head coach and another 10 as an assistant. At Boise, he went 69-19 as head coach. At Auburn, Harsin was 9-12 in less than two full seasons, including a 1-1 record against Kiffin’s Ole Miss program.

The on-field results ended in a total collapse — a record of 3-10 in his final 13 games — and off-field problems persisted throughout. Harsin's program saw a bevy of transfers, coaching staff turnover, and a university-led inquiry in Feb. 2021 that delved into Harsin's running of the team.