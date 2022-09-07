 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Auburn OL Brandon Council feeling 'pep in step' after injury recovery

  • Updated
  • 0
Brandon Council

Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council (71) felt like he had more "pep" in his movement during his last week's season opener against Mercer after overcoming a knee surgery from last year.

 Todd Van Emst, AU Athletics

AUBURN -- The injury bug has had trouble leaving Brandon Council alone throughout his six-year football career.

The offensive lineman managed a largely clean bill of health during his three years at Akron, but still, he gained a medical wavier in 2018 after going down with a season-ending injury three games into the year.

In 2020, his first year at Auburn, Council's season ended five weeks in with an ACL tear, from which he was rehabbing when he later suffered a torn labrum, limiting him through the offseason.

Most recently, the bug hit in 2021, as Council suffered a knee injury that kept him out of three of the Tigers' final four games before sitting out of spring practices to rehab from foot surgery — a six-month process.

The rehab process this offseason was "brutal," Council said Monday, as he not only nursed his foot back to health, but lost 12 pounds. But after logging his 39th career start against Mercer on Saturday, and being named Auburn's offensive lineman of the game, he's feeling a big difference from last year to now in terms of his health.

People are also reading…

"I feel faster off the ball," Council said. "My knees don't hurt like they used to. I can definitely feel the difference, the pep in my step on the field."

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was also complimentary of what he saw in Council last week, saying: "I think from what he’s been through, to get back out there and play, it was good to see him get back out there and showcase what he’s capable of doing. It was a little bit of all the work he’s had to do to get to that point.

"He hasn’t had it easy from his injuries. He hasn’t had it easy from us. We’ve pushed him hard, whether it’s weight and getting in shape. The guy has been through it."

The confidence of Council is his health is something that should be welcome from Auburn's offensive line, as the guard finds himself thrust into a new role on the unit this year. No longer is Brodarious Hamm starting in front of him. There's no Tashawn Manning in this group either, nor a suited-up Nick Brahms, as he's officially retired from the sport and on the sidelines for the Tigers.

Council, along with right tackle Austin Troxell, are the elder statesmen of the group, as the Tigers are expected to start a line that includes Tate Johnson, Kam Stutts and Kilian Zierer alongside their older counterparts. The trio logged a combined 370 snaps in '21, fewer than both Council or Troxell logged individually.

Despite three new starters on the line, though, Council said the Mercer game showed that the group's most improved trait may be its communication.

"It was amazing," Council said. "That's, I think, the biggest difference as a unit, how we watch film together and we're always communicating. You can make a call but if we're like, 'Oh wait, it's this,' we're going to communicate real quick and get it. As long as we're on the same page, everything shakes out fine.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan Harsin: Eric Kiesau will call plays for Auburn this season

Bryan Harsin: Eric Kiesau will call plays for Auburn this season

As Auburn prepares to open its second season under head coach Bryan Harsin, it will be first-year offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau who will serve as the Tigers’ primary offensive play-caller. Harsin confirmed Wednesday during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference that Kiesau, who was promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in the spring after spending much of last season as wide ...

Can Auburn win with 2 quarterbacks? Bryan Harsin is no stranger to making it work

Can Auburn win with 2 quarterbacks? Bryan Harsin is no stranger to making it work

Bryan Harsin doesn’t believe Auburn has any sort of quarterback controversy after utilizing both T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford in Week 1. Instead, the second-year coach believes his offense has two distinct weapons who should be able to contribute to the team’s success this season. “I think everybody feels like if you have two guys playing, there’s some controversy or the one guy’s not good ...

Auburn adds ‘funk’ to offense with dual-QB trick play

Auburn adds ‘funk’ to offense with dual-QB trick play

Eric Kiesau turned the clock back more than a decade and took a play out of Art Briles’ book during Auburn’s season-opening win against Mercer. In the second quarter of the Tigers’ 42-16 win, after rotating T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford at quarterback during three of the team’s first four possessions, Kiesau dialed up a play in which Auburn had both quarterbacks on the field simultaneously. ...

Auburn adds 2nd wide receiver to class of 2023 with Chipley's 4-star Daquayvious Sorey

Auburn adds 2nd wide receiver to class of 2023 with Chipley's 4-star Daquayvious Sorey

Recruits continue to trickle into Auburn football’s 2023 class. Friday afternoon brought the Tigers another playmaker. Daquayvious Sorey, a four-star from Chipley (Fla.) High, announced his verbal pledge. He’s the second wide receiver and eighth overall prospect to join Bryan Harsin’s group. Sorey is an athletic, all-around playmaker at 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, bringing a three-sport background ...

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert