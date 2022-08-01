Auburn opens Israel tour Tuesday against U-20 team​

Wendell Green smiled in his keffiyeh.

He had just had it fashioned onto his head in the hot sun in Jerusalem. “Yeah, we’re ready now,” he smiled to the camera.

The Auburn men’s basketball team toured the Old City in Jerusalem on Monday, sharing parts of the trip in video on social media. The team visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and stepped through Via Dolorosa, representing the route Jesus took to his crucifixion — all part the team’s tour of Israel this week which head coach Bruce Pearl hoped would be educational and enlightening for his players.

Now for the basketball.

Auburn takes on Israel’s under-20 national team at noon central on Tuesday live on SEC Network. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. local time in Israel in Malta Arena and will be broadcasted with Jay Bilas on the call.

Pearl figures his team will be a little bigger and more athletic than the under-20 team — but he expects them to shoot lights out from 3.

He expects a challenge in what’s the first leg of Auburn’s tour — and what is the debut in orange and blue for four newcomer players: Johni Broome, Tre Donaldson, Chance Westry and Yohan Traore.

“We’ll be playing guys a little bit our guys’ age,” Pearl said of the opener on Friday, before the team departed on Saturday. “You know, all the international teams are going to shoot it and they’re going to be hard to guard. They’ll run interesting things. They’re all better from 3 than they are from 2.

“I would think the first game against a team of guys that are our age, we’ll probably be bigger, a little bit more athletic. But they’ll be extremely well-coached, they’ll do stuff that’s hard to guard, and they’ll shoot the crap out of it.”

It won’t count on Auburn’s ledger, but the Tigers are taking the game seriously and hope to win.

It’s the first of three games for Auburn on the tour.

Next, Auburn will play two games in Tel Aviv, first against an all-star select team on Aug. 7 then against the bona fide Israel men’s national team on Aug. 8. All games of the tour tip off at noon central time and are set to be televised on SEC Network.

“As a team, we’re coming to Israel to compete and show our other competition in the SEC what we can do and how the team’s looking, but most importantly we’re going to see some of the historic sites and bond with my teammates,” Broome said.

For the second part, Auburn’s well on its way on the other side of the world.

The first part tips off Tuesday.