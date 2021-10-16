Auburn overpowers Arkansas in final two quarters in 38-23 win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following a crucial fourth-down stop by the defense, Auburn didn’t hesitate to try and land the knockout blow against Arkansas on Saturday.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix fired downfield in the third quarter and connected with wide receiver Demetris Robertson on a 71-yard touchdown pass to set the Tigers well on their way to a 38-23 victory over the Razorbacks.
The win featured a momentum-shifting third quarter from the Tigers, which found the end zone on Nix’s longest touchdown pass and also scored on a Derick Hall strip sack recovered by defensive lineman Marcus Harris.
“When [Shedrick Jackson] motioned in, I knew it was going to be in quarters look and one-on-one with the corner,” Robertson said. “The safety was going to take Shed, and the backside safety could have made the play, but Bo threw a great ball where he put it over the top and allowed me to make a play on the ball.”
Saturday’s win is Auburn’s sixth straight over Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC), marking the Tigers’ longest such streak over the Razorbacks in a series that dates back to 1984.
Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC) seemed to be in trouble after losing the lead in the early minutes of the third quarter — that is, until Hall delivered a crucial play.
Hall charged at Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson on a third-and-15 from deep in Arkansas territory and delivered a crushing blow to Jefferson, who lost the ball on his way down. As the ball rolled backward in the end zone, defensive lineman Marcus Harris fell on it for a touchdown.
“Before we got into that drive, that was a goal that we had: to keep them backed up and cause a turnover,” said Hall, who had six tackles and one sack in the victory. “When that opportunity presented itself, I think I took complete advantage of it.”
Harris’ heads-up play pushed Auburn ahead 21-17 with 7:19 left in the third quarter.
The Tigers’ defensive touchdown was a much-needed boost in a second half that started with two three-and-outs by the Auburn offense. Fortunately for the Tigers, they gambled and reaped the rewards on the third drive.
Following a big fourth-down stop forced by the Auburn defense, the Tigers took a shot downfield that worked to perfection. Nix got the first-down snap and fired deep to speedster receiver Robertson, who caught Nix’s pass in stride and was gone for a 71-yard strike.
The Arkansas crowd nearly went silent as Robertson celebrated and the Tigers took a 28-17 lead with 4:16 remaining in the third quarter.
“Coming into the game, they played us how we wanted it to look, so there we got the perfect opportunity,” said Nix, who was 21-of-26 passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed five times for 42 yards and a score. “[Robertson] made a great adjustment to the ball, and then he finished the play. A lot of guys are just OK with the catch but he wanted to go score, which is important.”
Robertson’s touchdown reception stood as the first of three consecutive scoring drives between the two teams.
Jefferson looked none the worse for wear after his earlier fumble and returned to action by orchestrating a 13-play, 75-yard drive that featured three third-down conversions by the Razorbacks.
Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson cut Auburn’s lead to five with a 10-yard touchdown run on the final play of the third quarter.
To the credit of the Auburn offense, its early issues to start the third quarter didn’t linger after Johnson’s score.
Staring at a much-needed opportunity to pad its lead, the Tigers provided. Auburn had a 10-play drive that nearly took five-and-a-half minutes off the clock. Although it ended short of the end zone, kicker Anders Carlson’s field goal handed the Tigers an eight-point lead with 10:35 remaining in the game.
Following a three-and-out forced by the Tigers’ defense, Auburn burnt precious minutes off the clock with a 12-play possession. Nix delivered the dagger by taking off on a 23-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 15 with only two-and-a-half minutes to go.
“That was a drive that, you know, I was very proud of to see our guys go out there and execute,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “Overall, yes, I mean, that's the way that we want to play.”
The Tigers’ excellent close to the game followed an impressive opening followed by a surge from the home Hogs.
Auburn made sure its first drive against Arkansas was a productive one.
The Tigers wasted little time marching down field on the Razorbacks thanks to a six-play, 75-yard drive. Nix ended the drive by selling a hand-off before lofting the ball down the left sideline to Ja’Varrius Johnson, who made the catch for a 39-yard score.
The Nix-to-Johnson touchdown pushed Auburn up 7-0 with 12:16 remaining in the opening quarter.
Arkansas answered with Cam Little’s 44-yard goal roughly five minutes later before the Tigers got going on the ground.
The Tigers found more offensive success on their fourth drive by effectively mixing the run and the pass on a suspect Arkansas defense. Nix’s 19-yard strike to Landen King coupled with Tank Bigsby’s 17-yard run were crucial, and Bigsby ended the possession on a 1-yard touchdown carry to create an 11-point game with 9:59 remaining in the second quarter.
Auburn opted for a timeout prior to an Arkansas third-and-15 with 1:57 left in the second quarter, but the Tigers’ hopes of getting the ball back were dashed when Jefferson found Treylon Burks for just enough yards to move the chains.
As it turned out, Jefferson was only getting started. He guided the Razorbacks down the field on a 12-play, 84-yard drive, and the sophomore quarterback showed poise and little panic as precious time ticked off the clock.
Jefferson executed the play of the first half to end the drive when he sold a quarterback draw and went up as if to throw a jump pass over the Tigers’ defensive line. Jefferson, however, had something else in mind, as he landed with the ball still in his hand before firing to the back of the end zone at Burks.
Burks’ touchdown catch cut the Tigers’ lead to 14-10, which it remained at the break.
Arkansas pulled ahead briefly in the third quarter when Burks made an outstanding catch on a 30-yard throw from Jefferson. Burks ended the game with nine receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
While Burks’ second touchdown was a beauty, from there the Tigers took total control.
Auburn has a bye next week before hosting Ole Miss on Oct. 30.