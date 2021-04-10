Auburn Pegues moves to defensive tackle

AUBURN --- Auburn rising sophomore tight end JJ Pegues is getting a chance to show what he can do on the other side of the ball.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Saturday that Pegues is now working at defensive tackle for the Tigers. The news comes following a freshman season in which Pegues showcased his athleticism at tight end as well as at Wildcat quarterback for the Tigers.

“JJ is a guy now who has done a tremendous job working with the offense. We made that move and put him on the defensive line,” Harsin said. “I had a conversation with JJ, and this is what I am thinking: a guy like Pegues, and really anybody like this on the team, you have those conversations of, ‘Anything you need me to do.’ He is athletic. He can do a lot things. I think this position fits him. I think he is a really great culture guy to be in that room. I think he is a leader on this team.

“Having [defensive line coach Nick] Eason, and having a guy like that who is going to be able to coach him, develop him and give him the tools to go out there and utilize his ability to play that position, that is a great match.”

Pegues potential move to the other side of the ball makes sense given the team’s depth both at tight end and at defensive tackle.