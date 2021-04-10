Auburn Pegues moves to defensive tackle

AUBURN --- Auburn rising sophomore tight end JJ Pegues is getting a chance to show what he can do on the other side of the ball.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Saturday that Pegues is now working at defensive tackle for the Tigers. The news comes following a freshman season in which Pegues showcased his athleticism at tight end as well as at Wildcat quarterback for the Tigers.
“JJ is a guy now who has done a tremendous job working with the offense. We made that move and put him on the defensive line,” Harsin said. “I had a conversation with JJ, and this is what I am thinking: a guy like Pegues, and really anybody like this on the team, you have those conversations of, ‘Anything you need me to do.’ He is athletic. He can do a lot things. I think this position fits him. I think he is a really great culture guy to be in that room. I think he is a leader on this team.
“Having [defensive line coach Nick] Eason, and having a guy like that who is going to be able to coach him, develop him and give him the tools to go out there and utilize his ability to play that position, that is a great match.”
Pegues potential move to the other side of the ball makes sense given the team’s depth both at tight end and at defensive tackle.
The Tigers have several options at tight end, including rising sophomores Brandon Frazier, Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm as well as true freshman Landen King, who enrolled early and has been with the team during winter workouts and spring practice.
Auburn’s defensive tackle position, meanwhile, took a considerable hit two weeks ago when rising sophomore Jeremiah Wright – who had been working with the first-team defense – tore his ACL. The Tigers had a few other options to fill his place, including rising senior Marquis Burks and rising junior Dre Butler.
Harsin explained that even though Pegues is working at defensive tackle right now, he’s capable of playing anywhere on the line.
“He’s playing at that tackle position and that four- or five-technique off the edge. He can really do it all. I’m not going to say he’s necessarily this or that,” Harsin said. “I think they’re working through it. Just like the O-Line you start moving guys around and giving them chances to play. You never know, one of those ends is going to play nose at some point in different packages.”
Pegues played plenty of snaps at tight end in 2020 and also pitched in behind center, which was something he did frequently during his time at Oxford High School in Mississippi. Then-head coach Gus Malzahn talked repeatedly about getting Pegues more involved in the offense, and at season’s end he had seven receptions for 57 yards, five carries for 14 yards and one pass completion.
First-year Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo noted on March 22 that Pegues’ rare athleticism at his size is generally reserved for players on the other side of the ball.
“I’ve coached against and coached with – on the same team – some D-linemen who are like that, but this guy, he’s that guy who you always say, ‘Hey, this guy could play tight end’ like you do with some D-linemen. ‘He can play tight end. He’s that athletic.’ He’s like one of those guys,” Bobo said. “I’ve been pleased with JJ, how he’s worked. You’re right – he’s the true definition of an athletic big man.”