Auburn picks up two standout commits

Four-star athlete Omari Kelly committed to Auburn on Thursday, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia, UCF and Kentucky. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Kelly becomes the Tigers’ 11th commitment in the 2022 class and the second on Thursday after safety Tre Donaldson committed earlier in the day.

Kelly is considered a four-star recruit per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 12th-best recruit in the state of Alabama and the 19th-best athlete in the 2022 class.

Kelly becomes the fifth in-state commitment for Auburn, joining Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon, Ft. Payne kicker Evan McPherson, Lanett defensive end Caden Story and Fairfield athlete Ja’Kobi Albert.

Kelly made plays in a number of ways for Hewitt-Trussville in 2020. He earned second team All-State honors after racking up 39 receptions for 710 yards and seven touchdowns at receiver while also making one interception on defense.

Kelly’s commitment combined with Tre Donaldson’s pledge earlier Thursday moves Auburn’s 2022 class up to 13th in the SEC and 38th in the country, per 247 Sports’ rankings.