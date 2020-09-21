Auburn placekicker Anders Carlson comes out of quarantine with a leg up on new season

AUBURN - Anders Carlson spent the summer just kicking it with his brother.
That means something different in the Carlson house, of course. Auburn’s junior kicker was at home with family like so many others during isolation earlier this offseason — but for him, quarantine meant having an NFL talent around again in his older brother Daniel, and it meant having the opportunity to train with him for much of the summer.
Anders figures he’s better for it, and that he has carried the power and precision from those workouts into preseason camp at Auburn this fall.
“I have been kicking good,” Anders said last week, as the Tigers inched closer to kickoff. Auburn plays Kentucky at 11 a.m. Saturday on SEC Network.
“I think I came off a strong session in the quarantine,” he said. “I have been working with my brother a lot. We were able to basically spend two and a half months working together, three days a week. I think I carried that into coming back as a team.”
Anders’ brother Daniel was a record-breaking kicker at Auburn and he now kicks for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Anders stepped into huge shoes left by Daniel, but has proven he has the same kind of potential in his legs — most recently in a career performance in the 2019 Iron Bowl.
Coming into this season, it’s all about booting through more of that potential for Anders, in his third season as the Tigers’ kicker.
His position being different than every other position in football, Anders worked to spin that time in isolation into a positive this offseason.
“It’s kind of funny, during that time when we were all isolated at home, for me, life wasn’t that different,” Anders shrugged. “Typically, I’m out on the field by myself anyway. So yeah, life wasn’t too different,” he laughed.
“I got to be a little more detailed. I got to work with my brother. I actually stayed at his house for a couple of days. So we just got to go out together and work and be pretty detailed at what we do,” he went on.
“It was good to be back, though. Once the team got settled a bit and we started practicing — I always love being back with the guys. But for me, life didn’t change that much. I got the same work in pre-quarantine and post-quarantine.”
Anders was perfect in the performance of his lifetime against Alabama, going 4-for-4 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points in an Iron Bowl epic that Auburn won by a field goal’s margin — 48-45.
He booted through a 52-yard field goal in an unprecedented ‘whistle kick’ with one second left on the first-half clock, changing the game on the way into the locker room. Later he drilled 54-yarder that was taken off the board by an offsides penalty, before he then nailed a 43-yarder a few plays later anyway after it taken off the board.
He entered that game 13-of-20 on field goals in 2019, but that Iron Bowl could be a turning point for him — and he looks to approach 2020 like he approached that game.
“It’s huge,” Anders said. “Me as a player, you can kind of look at it growing from season to season, but I kind of look at it growing from game to game, and learning.
"Your first year, even your first two years, you’re learning a lot. I think throughout last season from Game 1 to Game 12, I was a much different kicker in my mindset. So I’m just carrying a simple mindset into the season like I did in the Iron Bowl. Just treating it like a game and going in confident.
“During the offseason I got to think about it a lot and implement the same things going into this season.”
Of course, confidence is a big part of the kicking game.
“It’s huge,” Anders said. “I think mindset’s everything. Once you get to the Division I level, I think all kickers have the leg for the most part. Some might be a little bit taller than me and have a little bit more leverage, but I think mindset is what separates people.
"The more I can just stay confident and calm and keep it simple … I haven’t been doing it too long compared to some guys maybe, but I have been doing this for a long time. If I just simple it down and just be relaxed when I go in usually it’s a successful situation.”
