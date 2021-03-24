Auburn players optimistic about Derek Mason’s vision for defensive scheme

AUBURN - Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason had no intentions of staying in the SEC this offseason. Now that he has, the coaching veteran is determined to help the Tigers turn heads.
The former Vanderbilt head coach explained Monday he had all but made up his mind to return to the NFL, where he coached from 2007 to 2009, when Bryan Harsin reached out about possibly joining his staff at Auburn. Harsin and Mason had a prior relationship thanks in part to shared vacations among their families, and after hearing Harsin’s vision for the program Mason was fully on board.
With Mason comes a defensive scheme that looks a great deal different from what the Tigers are used to.
Auburn expects to operate in multiple alignments under Mason, but during Saturday’s spring practice it was evident a 3-4 look will be prevalent among the front seven defenders. The biggest change schematically is the introduction of the EDGE position, where players such as junior Derick Hall and senior TD Moultry will be responsible for a number of assignments and will develop several different skillets in order to make the defense effective.
Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe only had one day of spring practice under his belt when he spoke to the media last Wednesday, but he was already beaming about what the Tigers’ defense could accomplish under Mason’s watch.
“Coach Mason, he's a great guy. We love the system that he's bringing in for us,” Pappoe said. “Me and Zakoby, we're champing at the bit right now. We haven't even gotten in pads yet, and the run fits that we see right now — I'm just going to say it, it's going to be something crazy this year. I really like it a lot, man. The opportunity for us to make a lot of plays is going to be there.”
While Mason’s scheme may have his complexities, he used Monday as a chance to break down his thought process succinctly.
Mason explained his mindset this spring with the Tigers is to simply put his players in the best position to find success. He explained Auburn has players with considerably different strengths, and the early part of spring practice has allowed Mason to find out who does what well.
Mason’s thinking right now is that his defenders don’t have to play perfectly early on; it’s more about being fast and physical as they learn the different aspects of his scheme.
“Coming in, we've got all different types. We've got big guys; we've got long guys. So like for me, it's a nice smorgasbord of players who have different skillsets,” Mason said. “I think the versatility of the front seven is going to be huge for us just in terms of speed, size, athleticism and trying to create one-on-one matchups. For me right now, I'm like a kid in a candy shop."
Mason’s new defense has forced several players to adjust accordingly.
Hall showed flashes of being an All-SEC caliber player as a Buck linebacker in Kevin Steele’s defense, but with a new role on the horizon he made a concerted effort to return to the team bigger and stronger. His winter efforts were noticeable, as he entered spring practice weighing 251 pounds — 13 pounds heavier than he was last fall.
Hall explained this spring has been a learning process given his new role, but he’s welcomed the challenge.
“It's completely different. It's a lot more drops and stuff like that, so we're able to put a lot more stuff on film that we're not used to,” Hall said. “The new install with the new defense, just being able to move around, move from place to place, not being stagnant in one spot for most of the time, getting around, learning new things, learning the defense, learning assignments and just making every play fast and knowing what you have to do, it's great.”
Hall and Moultry — along with juniors Jaren Handy and Caleb Johnson — are leading the way at EDGE, a position at which Mason expects the Tigers to be capable of doing a little bit of everything. Hall embraced that challenge Wednesday, saying the EDGE players’ assignments will allow them to make plays happen quickly.
Mason undoubtedly had a chance to coach in the professional ranks again, but instead he came to Auburn to lead a defense that had its share of problems last fall. The upside for Mason is that same defense returns several proven starters in 2021, and several of those players are already rallying around their new coordinator and his plans for the future.
When asked about what this defense could accomplish in Mason’s scheme, Hall made it evident the Tigers have a chance to do something special.
“We’re capable of anything that we put our mind to,” Hall said. “We have some great guys, some experienced guys. Guys like Smoke [Monday], Owen, Zakoby [McClain], just guys in the back end and front seven that’s been there and know what it takes to win and know what it takes to lead a defense.
“We’ve just got to move right along and put all our heads together, and once we make our mind up we’re going in the right direction.”