Auburn players optimistic about Derek Mason’s vision for defensive scheme

Mason’s new defense has forced several players to adjust accordingly.

Hall showed flashes of being an All-SEC caliber player as a Buck linebacker in Kevin Steele’s defense, but with a new role on the horizon he made a concerted effort to return to the team bigger and stronger. His winter efforts were noticeable, as he entered spring practice weighing 251 pounds — 13 pounds heavier than he was last fall.

Hall explained this spring has been a learning process given his new role, but he’s welcomed the challenge.

“It's completely different. It's a lot more drops and stuff like that, so we're able to put a lot more stuff on film that we're not used to,” Hall said. “The new install with the new defense, just being able to move around, move from place to place, not being stagnant in one spot for most of the time, getting around, learning new things, learning the defense, learning assignments and just making every play fast and knowing what you have to do, it's great.”

Hall and Moultry — along with juniors Jaren Handy and Caleb Johnson — are leading the way at EDGE, a position at which Mason expects the Tigers to be capable of doing a little bit of everything. Hall embraced that challenge Wednesday, saying the EDGE players’ assignments will allow them to make plays happen quickly.