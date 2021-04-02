Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper declares for NBA Draft

Cooper was one of three freshmen in the nation with five games of 25 or more points at the end of the regular season, and he was responsible for three of the four points-assists double-doubles by a freshman in program history dating back to when assists became an official NCAA statistic prior to the 1983-84 season.

“His character and his hard work clearly shined through his lone season with us. After missing 72 days of practice, he started his first game against Alabama and put up 26 points and nine assists to help us take the would-be SEC champions down to the wire," Pearl said. "He is a once-in-a-generation point guard who has an uncanny ability to score and help others score. I’m proud of him, and he’ll always be an Auburn Tiger.”

Cooper’s freshman season with the Tigers was a roller-coaster ride.

Cooper sat out the Tigers’ first 11 games of the season while the NCAA reviewed his eligibility status, which also led to the freshman missing 72 practices. The NCAA declared him eligible on Jan. 8, and the next day he burst onto the scene by dropping 26 points along with nine assists and four rebounds in a four-point loss to Alabama.

Cooper was named SEC Freshman of the Week following his performance against the Crimson Tide.