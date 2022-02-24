Auburn points guards, Kessler play big

AUBURN — Walker Kessler didn't quite get another triple-double, but Auburn's Wendell Green Jr. and Zep Jasper finally started hitting their own triples.

Kessler had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots while the point guard duo broke out of offensive slumps to lead the third-ranked Tigers to a 77-64 victory Wednesday night over Mississippi.

Jasper followed the advice of coach Bruce Pearl and started looking for shots instead of just setting up teammates. He went 4 of 5 on 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 15 points.

“(Pearl) hit me with a text message like two days ago and told me he thinks I should be more aggressive and be looking for my shot and try to open it up for other guys, because they kind of key on other guys," Jasper said. "They don’t key on me to look to take a shot, so I think that him texting me, that was a key aspect in (Wednesday night’s) game.”

With Kessler falling just shy of his third triple-double, the Tigers (25-3, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) rebounded from a one-point loss at Florida to maintain their one-game lead over No. 6 Kentucky for first place in the league.