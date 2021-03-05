Auburn prepares for season finale

AUBURN --- Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl acknowledged Thursday’s practice for the Tigers brought a very unusual atmosphere with it.
Pearl noted Thursday marked the first time in who knows how long that he and his team entered a practice knowing their season was definitely ending in a matter of days. Since the Tigers self-imposed a postseason ban back in November, the Tigers understand there is neither an SEC Tournament run nor a NCAA Tournament bid awaiting them.
Instead, all that’s left is Saturday’s home game against Mississippi State – a game Pearl knows will offer his Tigers one more test before it’s all said and done.
Auburn (12-14, 6-11 SEC) closes out the 2020-21 season at noon against Mississippi State (14-12, 8-9 SEC) in the final regular-season game for both teams. The matchup is a long-awaited one after initially being scheduled for Feb. 16 and marks the first meeting between the teams since the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 80-68 in January 2020.
The Bulldogs will likely have to make a run in the upcoming SEC Tournament in order to keep their season going, but according to Pearl they have the talent to make that happen.
“I think the fact that they’re in the middle of our league right now speaks to how good the league is,” Pearl said. “They’re 5-3 on the road, two of the losses at Alabama and at Tennessee and they were single-digit losses and they had chances in those games. I think this is a Mississippi State team heading into the SEC Tournament that’s got a chance to make some noise.
“They’re going to be in every game in Nashville, so it’s going to be interesting how they do come tournament time. Probably need a couple games to get in the NCAA Tournament, but they’re good enough.”
Had the Tigers played the Bulldogs when originally scheduled, Mississippi State would have entered the game having lost three of their last four games. Instead, the Bulldogs are riding a recent wave of success they hope to carry forward into the postseason.
Mississippi State has won three of its last four games with the only loss a 64-59 defeat against Alabama that sealed the regular-season conference championship for the Crimson Tide. Pearl pointed out the Bulldogs have held opponents to 55 points per game in their last five victories, and noted the matchup headaches they can create since they’re the sixth-tallest team in the country.
“(They’re a) really good defensive team. Great rebounding team,” Pearl said. “They’ve got a couple of interesting dynamics. They’ve got the two great guards in (Iverson) Molinar and (D.J.) Stewart who are fifth and sixth or so in the league in scoring, and they’ve got two frontline guys in (Abdul) Ado and (Tolu) Smith who together are physically rebounding, blocking shots and are the most imposing sort of frontline.”
The challenge of creating offense against Mississippi State gets even harder thanks to point guard Sharife Cooper likely being held out once again.
Pearl said on Friday that Cooper was doubtful entering the season finale, explaining the freshman worked out Thursday and went through some play-call review but did not appear able to push off as much as he would need to on his injured left ankle.
Cooper’s absence would not only offer a disappointing close to his freshman season – and potentially his career at Auburn – but it leaves a major hole for junior guard Jamal Johnson and the Tigers to fill. If Cooper is indeed held out for the fourth straight game, it will force other players like guard Devan Cambridge to step up as offensive threats.
Pearl praised Cambridge’s play, saying he thought the sophomore has been Auburn’s most consistent player since SEC play began. Cambridge, who is coming off an 11-point performance in Tuesday’s loss to No. 8 Alabama, showed flashes last season of eventually becoming a counted-on contributor, but his play this year – particularly after the holiday break – has Pearl excited about what’s still to come.
“He did not have a particularly good December and November. He wasn’t very productive. He wasn’t doing as much on either side of the ball,” Pearl said. “He went home and he and I talked during the Christmas break, and he definitely came back with a different mental focus and a different mental toughness. It does speak to the fact that mentally, he turned something on. He evaluated himself, he recognized, he was accountable, and he’s done something about it. He’s had a really good SEC run.”
Auburn aimed high entering this season even with the postseason ban, and while there have been some big moments there’s been plenty of disappointing showings as well. While the inexperienced team demonstrated its growth at times and took down two ranked teams at home, Auburn enters Saturday knowing it will finish with a sub-.500 SEC record and its worst overall record since Pearl’s second season with the team.
The 2020-21 season hasn’t been everything Pearl and his Tigers hoped it would be, leading to the awkward aura surrounding Thursday’s practice. Regardless, the veteran coach and his players have done their part to keep improving, and they’re eager to use Saturday as one last chance to prove how far they’ve come.
“(Thursday’s practice) was just different. My word for it with the team was ‘different.’ Some of the guys had different words, you know?” Pearl said. “We’ve managed to continue to come to practice and try to lock in and find ways to game plan and grind. I hope we can do that again (Saturday).”