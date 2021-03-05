Auburn prepares for season finale

Pearl said on Friday that Cooper was doubtful entering the season finale, explaining the freshman worked out Thursday and went through some play-call review but did not appear able to push off as much as he would need to on his injured left ankle.

Cooper’s absence would not only offer a disappointing close to his freshman season – and potentially his career at Auburn – but it leaves a major hole for junior guard Jamal Johnson and the Tigers to fill. If Cooper is indeed held out for the fourth straight game, it will force other players like guard Devan Cambridge to step up as offensive threats.

Pearl praised Cambridge’s play, saying he thought the sophomore has been Auburn’s most consistent player since SEC play began. Cambridge, who is coming off an 11-point performance in Tuesday’s loss to No. 8 Alabama, showed flashes last season of eventually becoming a counted-on contributor, but his play this year – particularly after the holiday break – has Pearl excited about what’s still to come.