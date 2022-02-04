Auburn president Jay Gogue ‘trying to move quickly’ in assessing Bryan Harsin’s future

Since the season ended, 18 players have transferred out of the program, the coaching staff have experienced a surprising amount of turnover, and Auburn failed to build off the momentum of the early signing period, signing zero players during National Signing Day earlier this week.

One of those players, defensive tackle Lee Hunter—a former four-star prospect from Mobile and a top-100 recruit in the 2021 class—spoke out about Harsin on Instagram on Friday morning. In a post on his page, Hunter claimed Harsin treated players “like dogs” and that while he had a winner’s mindset, he has “a terrible mindset as a person.”

Former safety Smoke Monday backed up Hunter’s claims in a post of his own, saying Harsin “truly don’t understand kids that come from nothing, kids that come from the hood.”

Other players, like former team captain Chandler Wooten and edge defender Derick Hall both took to Twitter to defend Harsin.

For his part, Harsin defended his character during an interview late Thursday night with ESPN, saying “any attack on my character is bullshit.” During that interview, Harsin—who is currently on vacation—dug in and asserted his intent to remain Auburn’s head coach for the long haul.