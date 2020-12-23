Auburn president: No staffing stipulations placed on Harsin

AUBURN --- Auburn University president Jay Gogue said in an email sent out to Tiger fans late Wednesday night that no stipulations on staffing were discussed with new football coach Bryan Harsin, or any of the candidates targeted during Auburn’s coaching search.
In the email, Gogue lamented over what he’s called “misinformation” spread over social media during the course of the search.
He insisted that Auburn never told a candidate there would be restrictions on who they’d have to have on their coaching staffs, while saying only one university trustee had any part of the search process, and adding that one candidate he said claimed to have turned down the Auburn job was never offered it.
That trustee Gogue mentioned is Quentin Riggins, who served on Auburn’s eight-person advisory group assisting in the athletics department’s search for a new coach.
Gogue said he’s received countless emails and notes from supporters with input on the search, but said: “It is also important to remember that not everything that is reported or posted on social media is accurate when it comes to coaching searches. In fact, some of it is disruptive, inaccurate or malicious.”
Harsin is set to be formally introduced during a virtual press conference set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The press conference is set to be aired on ESPN and streamed on Facebook.com/FootballAU.
UAB head football coach Bill Clark said earlier Wednesday that he thought wanting complete control of his staff could’ve been a “hindrance” to Auburn in talking with him.
“The interest I would have is to do it right — and everybody’s got their own version of what right is — and for me, it’s complete control of my staff and all those things that go with it. I think maybe that was a hindrance to them,” Clark said of Auburn, per WBRC in Birmingham. “Once again: How far did we get down the path? I won’t even really say because I’m happy at UAB and this is where I’m at. I think, probably, for me in all conversations that’s where it always starts, yet I had said I would listen.”
Gogue said in his email: “Some candidates who reportedly ‘turned down’ the Auburn job were never even offered the job. One candidate that made these statements never even had an interview, much less an offer.”
It was on Monday that Yahoo Sports reported that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables told Clemson that he’d be staying put, the same day Louisiana put out a statement reaffirming coach Billy Napier’s commitment to that program. On Tuesday, Auburn found its solution in Harsin.
“Tomorrow we start a new chapter for Auburn football,” Gogue said in reference to Harsin’s introduction. “We wish to thank all of those who gave their input about our university and our football program, and we especially thank the Auburn family for their enthusiasm, loyalty and passion for our university.