AUBURN PREVIEW: Dothan's Jonathan LeGrand to serve as honorary captain for Tigers

Jonathan LeGrand, a 2012 graduate of Dothan High School and United States Marine Corps veteran, will be an honorary captain for the Auburn football team when the Tigers host Texas A&M on Saturday as part of Military Appreciation day.

Just making the Auburn team as a walk-on linebacker this year fulfilled a goal of playing college football set when he was leaving the Marine Corps after five years of service following his high school graduation.

In hoping to get the attention of college coaches once completing his military duties, LeGrand, who played football and baseball in high school, posted the following on the Athletes of Valor website, an organization which helps athletes following their military service to be recruited by colleges.

“HI, my name is Jonathan LeGrand. I am 24 years old from Dothan Al. I am currently serving as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps. I am trying to play baseball and/or football when I exit my time in the service. I have many years experience in both games and understand them both very well. I was never scouted to play at a higher level because I was too small for my position. However, I have finally grown in to my body and believe I could play at the collegiate level. My dream is to be on a college level team even if it’s as a backup. I’m a coachable, hard-working player who understands/learns the game quickly and plays with my heart. I won’t give up.”

LeGrand first returned to Dothan and attended in Troy University-Dothan, where he made the Dean’s List, before enrolling at Auburn and trying out as a walk-on in 2020.

After not making the team during his first two tries, LeGrand joined the Auburn Rugby Club and helped the team win a national championship a year ago.

This past spring, LeGrand gave football another shot and earned a walk-on spot for the Tigers.

Earlier this week, interim head coach Carnell Williams announced in front of the team that LeGrand would be an honorary captain on Saturday night.

During a video published on auburntigers.com this week, LeGrand talked about being informed after this year’s A-Day intrasquad game that he had earned a spot on the team.

“Coach (Christian, linebackers coach) Robinson called me in and said, ‘Hey, we want you here … like I want you to be a part of this. So get ready to work this summer,’” LeGrand said.

“At that moment, I tried not to show it, but I teared up a little bit, because it’s been a hard journey. It’s been a wild journey, but it’s been a blessing for sure.”

Williams talked about his decision during the Tiger Talk radio show Thursday night.

“I mean, he served this great country of ours,” Williams said. “He has done a phenomenal job for our team. He’s a born leader, he leads by example, and has so much wisdom for a young player.

“I’m blessed and honored for what he did for our service, but also I’m honored that he is on this team.”