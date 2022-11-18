AUBURN PREVIEW: Former WKU Hilltopper to celebrate Senior Day as an Auburn Tiger

Ricardo Louis’ memories go back to the high-schooler.

The one who was a multi-sport athlete, with a 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame. The one who came to Louis and his father with a desire to focus on football. The one who worked to hone his craft as a pass-catcher alongside Louis, his standout receiver of a cousin at Auburn.

That high-schooler was Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Bragg, who’s now getting to take snaps on Pat Dye Field, the same place where Louis carved out his college career, most notably hauling in the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare” against Georgia in 2013.

Bragg is doing it differently than his cousin — rushing the passer instead of catching passes — and he’s a little bigger now too, listed 62 pounds larger than he was in high school. The Miami native has pressed forward since his prep days, embarking on a five-year journey that’s taken him to four different schools before winding up on the Plains and in the Southeastern Conference.

“I always knew that he would end up in a SEC school just based off him and what he can do, as far as his ability and playing big-time football,” Louis said. “I could imagine Auburn going for a player like him. … But yeah, it is crazy.

"I’ve never imagined having a family member that close to me make it to Auburn. Maybe one of my kids, when I have kids someday, will go there, but that’s a long time from now. So it’s cool to see him there.”

The five-year journey — with two junior college stops before landing in Conference USA for two years — will come full circle Saturday, as Bragg will be honored during Auburn’s senior day festivities and face off against his former team, Western Kentucky.

“He talks about it all the time,” teammate Marquis Burks said of Bragg. “He’s actually excited about this game, and I believe that he’s ready to go … and ball out against them.”

Kenny Martin’s now back home in Orlando, coaching defensive linemen for Central Florida, but he once held the same role at Western Kentucky. He was the coach who brought Bragg to Bowling Green, Ky., in 2019.

On a recruiting trip to Yuma, Ariz., Martin was at Arizona Western to see another prospect. A Matadors coach told him he needed to meet Bragg, a defensive lineman who was already at his second JUCO stop.

“His personality was contagious,” Martin said. “We connected fast, and I actually took him before I took the actual guy that I was going to go see.”

While Bragg and Martin quickly established a relationship, the coach realized the risk involved with taking him. Martin needed a defensive tackle, one that was large, long and could produce a pass rush from the interior. And Bragg was, well, not that.

Not only was he listed as a defensive end, but Bragg was only a year into playing defensive line. He was undersized, too. Hudl listed him at 258 pounds. 247Sports had him at 275 pounds, and Rivals posted he was 255 pounds. Martin remembers him floating in the 240-pound range. In any case, all were smaller than what Martin needed.

“He was like ‘Coach,’” Martin recalled, “‘You give me an opportunity and I’ll get that done.’”

After an offseason of lifting and dieting, Bragg was officially listed at 280 pounds, but Martin remembered him topping out at 290 pounds.

“And he didn’t lose a step,” Martin said. “Was a phenomenal pass rusher in the interior for me. And his stats didn’t tell the truth of all the pressure that he did apply to the quarterbacks.”

After two years as a defensive tackle, the Hilltoppers needed depth at defensive end. Martin again called on Bragg, who dropped the weight, down to 260 pounds, and made the switch.

“His dedication to be great is second to none,” Martin said. “And he was dedicated to put the weight on and then come to Western Kentucky and play for me.”

The final season at Western Kentucky saw Bragg turn in his most productive line yet, with 4.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, flipping it into an opportunity at Auburn.

Bragg has provided depth in his lone year as a Tiger, and he stepped up in the aftermath of edge rusher Eku Leota’s season-ending injury against LSU, logging more than 80% of his 321 snaps from that game on, including his first SEC start against Ole Miss.

He’ll suit up at Jordan-Hare for one final time this weekend, but as he does it, he’ll be reminded of what it took to get there by who’s on the other sideline.

“Throughout the years when he was in those different schools, he just wanted to get better,” Louis said. “He wanted to achieve something for himself. He wanted to continue to show that he can reach his goals. And his goal was to always play big time football and to make it to the NFL. And he’s riding that track right now.”