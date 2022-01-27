Auburn proactively pursuing contract extension for Bruce Pearl

Auburn is proactively pursuing a contract extension for men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, and there is comfort in the athletics department that Auburn will be able to offer an extension that will allow him to finish his career with the Tigers, the Opelika-Auburn News learned Thursday as talk swirled linking Pearl to the newly open Louisville job.
Pearl’s Auburn team has soared to a No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, winning 16 straight games in a streak highlighted by a thrilling win over Kentucky last Saturday.
A report at WLKY in Kentucky indicated Tuesday night that there was interest from Pearl in the Louisville opening after Louisville this week parted ways with coach Chris Mack, and ESPN’s Jay Williams asked Pearl directly about Louisville during a podcast appearance released Thursday morning.
Inside the Auburn athletics complex, though, talks about program support have been ongoing and the feeling is that they’re in a comfortable place. Auburn is preparing to offer a contract to Pearl which demonstrates that Auburn wants him to finish his career on the Plains.
Dialogue, which has been going on since well before the Louisville opening, has the athletics office confident it’ll be able to meet Pearl’s needs. Once Pearl comes to the table to talk about his contract, the two parties will be able to begin hammering out the details of an extension.
Meanwhile, the athletics department’s intentions to invest in basketball are coming to the university’s board of trustees on Feb. 4. On the agenda for the meeting is approval for a project which would build a new practice gym for basketball.
It’s part of a project that’s long been on the horizon for Auburn athletics, in some ways since volleyball moved its operations into Auburn Arena years ago.
Athletics director Allen Greene and school associate vice president Dan King will seek authorization to initiate the project and start selecting an architect.
Also on the agenda is the final project approval for locker room renovations for women’s basketball in Auburn Arena. The building first opened in 2010. Auburn upgraded the men’s locker room in the offseason before the 2019-20 season.
The Opelika-Auburn News was assured Thursday that Auburn athletics is actively working to devise plans to create more practice space for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, while also seeking to renovate the office space in the building which hasn’t been upgraded since the arena opened.
Pearl and his team will step out of SEC play on Saturday when the Tigers host Oklahoma as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
As for Pearl, he said on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Max podcast: “When you win, folks are worried you’re going to leave, and when you’re losing, they’re packing your bags.”
He said Auburn is a “fabulous place” and said it’s the best place he’s been that he can develop players.
Williams had asked him what it was like to be linked to the Louisville job and thought of as a candidate at a ‘basketball school.’
He argued that he’s already been at a basketball school: Tennessee.
“Now, it was a women’s basketball school,” he laughed, “but it was a basketball school.”