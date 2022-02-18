Auburn promotes Kiesau to offensive coordinator, Bellatoni to Edge linebackers coach/special teams coordinator, Etheridge to associate head coach

“Auburn football has had a long tradition of impact pass rushers and relentless outside linebacker and edge play,” said Bellantoni. “The opportunity to teach and mentor these young men who want to add to that legacy is truly an honor. That same relentless approach is what we expect from our special teams unit as well. This phase determines the outcome of many games, and exactly why we need an all-in mentality from every player and coach when it comes to special teams. We want to be the best in the country with those units and want guys who are possessed to make a game changing play as part of a special teams unit.”

Prior to coming to Auburn in 2021, Bellantoni was the special teams coordinator and defensive assistant at Utah State in 2020. During his tenure with the Aggies he served as interim defensive coordinator for two games. He spent the 2019 season as the interim defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Washington State, where he helped the Cougars to an appearance in the Cheez-It Bowl. At WSU, two of his players earned all-Pac 12 honors in junior Jahad Woods and freshman Travion Brown. Woods finished the regular season ninth in the country and second in the Pac-12 with 121 tackles, most by a Cougar since 1996.