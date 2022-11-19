Auburn pulls away to top Western Kentucky

AUBURN —- Tank Bigsby appeared untouched as he broke into the open field.

Auburn’s feature back dodged a late Western Kentucky tackler as he broke through the second level, and all he had was grass in front of him. He raced to the end zone for a pivotal touchdown, putting the Tigers up 10 points late in the third quarter en route to a 41-17 win on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Much like last week’s win against Texas A&M, the third quarter was crucial for Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) coming away with a victory, and the Tigers leaned heavily on a dominant ground game and a domineering defensive performance.

The Tigers outscored Western Kentucky (7-5, 5-2 C-USA) 10-0 in the third, and outgained the Hilltoppers 144 yards to 51. The ground was, again, where Auburn’s offense found success. It ran 19 plays in the third quarter and 17 of them were designed runs or scrambles. Only two of them finished with no gain or negative yards, as the Tigers logged 144 of their 253 total rush yards in the third.

Bigsby, whose 35-yard score broke it open, finished with 110 yards on 18 attempts, as well as two scores. Jarquez Hunter carried the ball 13 times and had 109 yards, for an average of 8.4 yards per carry, as well as a game-sealing 40-yard rushing score with 7:48 left.

Hunter did have another touchdown, but it came on a second-quarter pass attempt, connecting with Koy Moore for a 20-yard passing score. It was Hunter’s first career pass attempt, completion and passing touchdown.

Bigsby and Hunter’s yardage totals marked the second time in two weeks both backs finished with 100-plus rush yards, and Auburn’s current three-game stretch is the first time it’s rushed for 250-plus yards in three games since the Georgia, Alabama and Missouri stretch of 2013.

In total, Auburn had 375 yards of offense, and quarterback Robby Ashford finished 8-for-19 passing with 102 yards.

Auburn’s defense was equally dominant in the third, and made crucial plays in the second half, most notably a 22-yard pick-six from Oregon transfer DJ James that gave the Tigers’ their final points of the night.

The Hilltoppers actually outgained Auburn, with 396 total yards, but were held to 51 yards in the third, the lowest output they had of any quarter. Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist Austin Reed — who finished 25-for-54 (46%) passing — for Western Kentucky, was 4-for-11 passing with an interception in the third quarter.

As a team, Auburn logged 10 pass breakups. Cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who snagged the Tigers’ first interception, had a team-high 3 PBUs.

W. Kentucky

17

17

Auburn

10

10

14

41

First Quarter

AUB_Bigsby 1 run (McPherson kick), 7:16.

AUB_FG McPherson 51, :37.

Second Quarter

WKU_FG Narveson 27, 10:36.

AUB_Moore 20 pass from Jar.Hunter (McPherson kick), 7:21.

WKU_Simon 22 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 4:35.

WKU_Simon 27 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), :06.

Third Quarter

AUB_FG McPherson 28, 7:17.

AUB_Bigsby 35 run (McPherson kick), 1:08.

Fourth Quarter

AUB_Jar.Hunter 40 run (McPherson kick), 7:48.

AUB_James 27 interception return (McPherson kick), 6:15.

First downs

23

18

Total Net Yards

396

374

Rushes-yards

29-96

42-252

Passing

300

122

Punt Returns

0-0

2-31

Kickoff Returns

7-168

3-66

Interceptions Ret.

0-0

2-24

Comp-Att-Int

28-59-2

9-20-0

Sacked-Yards Lost

2-18

1-9

Punts

4-38.5

5-41.4

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

1-0

Penalties-Yards

3-23

5-45

Time of Possession

29:54

45:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_W. Kentucky, Stepp 7-33, Ervin-Poindexter 7-26, Reed 6-21, Sanders 4-14, Corley 1-11, Mathison 1-6, Ocean 3-(minus 15). Auburn, Bigsby 18-110, Hunter 13-109, Ashford 9-37, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_W. Kentucky, Reed 25-54-2-290, Ocean 2-3-0-11, Da.Smith 0-1-0-0, Ervin-Poindexter 1-1-0-(minus 1). Auburn, Ashford 8-19-0-102, Hunter 1-1-0-20.

RECEIVING_W. Kentucky, Corley 12-99, Hall 8-84, Davis 3-35, Simon 2-49, Mathison 1-26, Da.Smith 1-7, Ervin-Poindexter 1-0. Auburn, Moore 2-31, Sh.Jackson 2-21, Bigsby 2-18, J.Johnson 1-29, B.Frazier 1-12, Fair 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_W. Kentucky, Narveson 50.