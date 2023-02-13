Auburn offered Walker White in late December, but in a sense, his recruitment to the Tigers began almost two years ago.

While White and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze first built a relationship after an offer was extended on Dec. 20, the blue chip quarterback was already well established with one key member of Auburn’s offensive staff.

Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery gave White his first FBS offer in June 2021, when he was still the head coach at Tulsa. Six days after Montgomery’s hire at Auburn was announced, he again offered White, this time to come to the Plains. It was one of multiple connections that allowed Freeze and the Tigers to move quickly in their pursuit of White, who committed to Auburn on Feb. 3.

“‘My dad was like, ‘Just don’t lose that relationship (with Montgomery), because you never know what could happen,’” Walker told the Opelika-Auburn News, “and then my dad sent me the tweet as soon as Coach Montgomery got hired to Auburn.”

Freeze visited White’s home town of Little Rock, Ark., on Jan. 13, the day after the end of NCAA recruiting dead period. He also hosted him on campus days later — a visit White said sealed his Feb. 3 commitment to the Tigers. But when White visited Auburn, he said he got a chance to talk to Freeze, Montgomery, special assistant Kent Austin, and offensive analyst Jesse Stone. Stone, who was also an analyst on Freeze’s Liberty staff, also played quarterback at Little Rock Christian.

“Well, everything does get back to connections, relationships, so if you peel back the layers you know, … you have a lot of connections that laid the groundwork,” Little Rock Christian head coach Eric Cohu said. “As soon as Freeze got hired, he had a lot of guys in place that knew the situation (with White). He was fair and thorough, and really thorough on recruiting Walker.”

While the ties to Montgomery and Stone helped fast-track White to Auburn, the quarterback wasn’t remiss to acknowledge the relationship with his soon-to-be head coach.

“Coach Freeze, when you’re around him, you can just tell he’s a winner,” White said. “He was just so clear in communicating what he was going to do with me and what his plans were and how he sees our class making that jump for Auburn. He related it to when he was at Ole Miss. Our class for him at Ole Miss was the one that made the program really start running, his second recruiting class. And that was his pitch.”

White is a consensus top-13 quarterback in the 2024 class by major recruiting sites, with 247Sports and Rivals rating him No. 8 and No. 4 at his position, respectively. He’s been in the spotlight since his sophomore year, starting for the Warriors the past two seasons.

In 27 games, he has thrown for 3,985 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also statistically improved as a passer when Little Rock Christian moved up to Class 6A his junior year, the second-largest classification in the state. He not only threw for more yards per game, but also threw fewer interceptions. Listed as a dual threat by Rivals, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound White has also amassed 1,324 career rush yards and averages 6.8 yards per carry.

“He’s extremely hard working,” Cohu said. “He’ll bring a professional work ethic. He’s a guy that works on his craft constantly, extremely hard worker. He’s very well-rounded. The other players like him. He’s a good leader. He’s conscientious. He’s a personality, a high-character guy. All the pluses of an extremely well-rounded young man.”

Montgomery said Feb. 12 that Auburn intends to only take one quarterback in the 2024 class, and White said the messaging he got from Auburn’s staff on his Jan. 16 visit echoed that sentiment.

“He (Freeze) knows what he wants when he sees it,” White said, “and so that was just kind of really appealing to me, because he was like, ‘Walker, I want you to be the face of our ’24 class.’”

As White stepped into a role at the front of his recruiting class, he wasted no time making pitches to others to join him at Auburn. During his commitment announcement, he ran down a list of 14 fellow 2024 recruits, including five top-100 prospects.

“As a quarterback, I’m only as good as the guys around me, and so once I realized that, I kind of just really took that in,” White said. “I’m just trying to communicate that to those guys, but yeah, I feel like I’m a huge ambassador for this class and I’ve really taken on that role.

“And I want to do more. Like, I’m doing a lot, and I feel like I’m not doing enough. So I want to do more.”