Auburn QB Robby Ashford’s LSU performance something to ‘build on moving forward’

The role of Robby Ashford in Auburn’s offense continued its metamorphosis Saturday.

The dual-threat quarterback who sparked the Auburn ground game as part of a two-quarterback system through the first three weeks this season continued to go back to his legs in his first-ever start against Missouri last week. But against LSU, Auburn and Ashford took to the air.

The sophomore Ashford finished 19-for-38 (50%) passing with 337 yards and two touchdown passes, though it wasn’t enough to vault Auburn in its 21-17 loss. He even had a hand in some on-field lapses as an early fumble led to LSU’s first points and a late interception iced Auburn’s loss, but head coach Bryan Harsin said the performance was “a positive that we can build on moving forward.”

“I felt like we could throw the ball in this game as well — and we did,” Harsin said. “Robby showed that. He made some really good throws. He scrambled, made some big plays.

"And I thought our guys, that was one area we’ve emphasized. When there’s a scramble to get yourself open, to help rescue the quarterback, to try to get a big play out of it. And he was able to find the guys tonight.”

Ashford’s yardage total was the largest by an Auburn quarterback this season, and the largest since Bo Nix passed for 377 yards against Mississippi State last year in what would be his final Auburn game. Ashford’s sixth completion — at the 11:06 mark of the second quarter — saw him surpass AU’s best passing yardage total so far this season.

The Oregon transfer picked up chunk yards on his first attempts, with completions of 10, 53x, 20, 61x, 18 and 31. The two biggest gains came on plays in which Ashford scrambled, but Auburn’s offensive line also saw some improvement after giving up 10-plus tackles for loss in back-to-back weeks and four sacks against Missouri. LSU only managed two sacks and five tackles for loss.

“It’s been amazing,” Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council said. “(Robby) plays hard, kid plays hard. I think the O-Line came together and got it together and played hard. He’s going to have a great future here.”

Ashford also out-performed LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was a highly coveted transfer from Arizona State this offseason. Auburn’s defensive line pressured Daniels often, logging eight tackles for loss and three sacks. Daniels couldn’t capitalize, finishing 8-for-20 with 80 yards.

“Robby was very passionate about this one,” Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall said. “Just his second start and today was his birthday. He was very passionate about this game and he was ready to go. I feel like he played really good football.

"Obviously there’s some things we need to clean up on both sides of the ball and I’m not going to speak on anything on that side, but the offense played really well and we put ourselves in a position to win the game.”

Leota out: Auburn will be without one of its biggest contributors on defense for several games and most likely the rest of the year, as Harsin announced Monday that Leota suffered a pectoral injury against LSU.

Leota is not listed on Auburn's Monday depth chart, and nor is his edge rusher position. In Leota's absence, Auburn lists a defensive front of Derick Hall (edge), Colby Wooden (defensive end), Jayson Jones (nose tackle) and Marcus Harris (defensive tackle.)

Through five games, Leota has the second-most tackles for loss (5) and sacks (2) of any Tiger.

Last year, in his first season at Auburn, Leota finished with 23 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He came to Auburn from Northwestern earned All-Big 10 honors as a sophomore.

Harsin also confirmed previous reports that transfer quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The former Texas A&M starter hasn't played this season.